Sara Ali Khan Dazzled at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants Haldi Function in a Traditional Ikkat Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan graced a pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in an opulent multi-colored lehenga. This stunning ensemble, crafted by designer Mayyur Girotra, showcased intricate ikkat embroidery work, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and meticulous craftsmanship. The lehenga’s vibrant palette and detailed patterns created a mesmerizing visual appeal, making it a perfect choice for such a grand celebration. To complement the lehenga, Sara paired it with a deep-cut choli that accentuated her silhouette and further elevated the lehenga with a heavy dupatta, draped gracefully to enhance the overall look.

Delete Edit





Sara accessorized her look with a heavy stone-embellished choker necklace, which added a regal touch to her attire. She adorned her wrists with heavy kadhas and wore a statement ring. To balance the heavy jewelry, she opted for minimal makeup, highlighting her perfectly shaped eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, and voluminous lashes with lots of mascara. She completed her look with a small black bindi and chose pink lips to complement the colorful lehenga, tying the entire look together beautifully.

After months of pre-wedding fun, Anant and Radhika, who is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, finally tied the knot on July 12. Their wedding, spanning over three days, featured three events – Shubh Vivaah followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.