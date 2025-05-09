SHEEK Debuts in Hyderabad with Bold Streetwear Statement

The city’s fashion scene gets a striking upgrade as SHEEK, a dynamic new streetwear brand, officially launches with the tagline “Fashion Made Fabulous.” Spearheaded by entrepreneurs Rupankh Daneti, Srivanth Patnala, Sandeep Nadimpally, and Jayesh Thakur, SHEEK combines edgy design, premium fabrics, and bold self-expression.

The brand aims to redefine urban fashion and empower youth culture with every piece. From graphic prints to luxe textures, SHEEK celebrates individuality in style. With its grand debut, SHEEK positions itself as a cultural icon in Hyderabad’s evolving fashion narrative.