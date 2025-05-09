  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

SHEEK Debuts in Hyderabad with Bold Streetwear Statement

SHEEK Debuts in Hyderabad with Bold Streetwear Statement
x
Highlights

The city’s fashion scene gets a striking upgrade as SHEEK, a dynamic new streetwear brand, officially launches with the tagline “Fashion Made...

The city’s fashion scene gets a striking upgrade as SHEEK, a dynamic new streetwear brand, officially launches with the tagline “Fashion Made Fabulous.” Spearheaded by entrepreneurs Rupankh Daneti, Srivanth Patnala, Sandeep Nadimpally, and Jayesh Thakur, SHEEK combines edgy design, premium fabrics, and bold self-expression.

The brand aims to redefine urban fashion and empower youth culture with every piece. From graphic prints to luxe textures, SHEEK celebrates individuality in style. With its grand debut, SHEEK positions itself as a cultural icon in Hyderabad’s evolving fashion narrative.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick