Tollywood's multi-talented actress Shruti Haasan is all known for her impeccable fashion tales and melodious compositions. She is a chef, actress, singer, composer, artist and what not… Holding abode of talents, she is definitely an inspiration to all the youth.

Being the legendary actor Kamal Hassan's daughter, she carved a niche for herself and proved her prowess on the screen with amazing screen presence. Thus, she finally made it to the '100 Most Influential People In Asia 2020' and made the whole world eye on her.

Shruti shared this happy news with her fans through Instagram and along with a small video… Have a look!

In this post, Shruti doled out that, she is happy to be chosen one of the '100 Most Influential People In Asia 2020' and expressed her gratitude. Shruti also said that, she had a lovely chat with Kiran Rai about her life, career and choices so far…

Shruti looked cool in the western avatar sporting in a black outfit. Her trendy spiky neckwear, on-point makeup and flowy tresses gave her a uber-chic look.

Coming to the second image, it is all about those '100 influential people in Asia 2020'. All the names can be seen etched on 'The New York Press News Agency' copy.

It is a great honour to Shruti and she absolutely deserves it because of her humble nature and bold career choices!!!