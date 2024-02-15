Singhania's Unveils a New Dimension of Luxury in Banjara Hills with Exclusive Ready-to-Wear Collection

Banjara Hills: Singhania's, a name synonymous with heritage and elegance in the world of fashion, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest addition - a dedicated second floor showroom at the prestigious Banjara Hills location. This new space is exclusively curated to showcase a splendid array of ready-to-wear garments, offering discerning clients a seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

At Singhania's, we have long been custodians of India's rich weaving traditions, fostering artisanal skills and craftsmanship across the nation. With our commitment to quality and authenticity, we have meticulously built printing units, embroidery units, silk spinning units, and more, ensuring the highest standards of fabric production while empowering local communities.

The new second floor at our Banjara Hills showroom is a testament to our unwavering dedication to offering our patrons nothing but the best. Handpicked from artisans across the country, our collection encompasses a wide range of exquisite garments, from opulent bridal lehengas to elegant reception gowns and festive salwar suits. Additionally, our perennial stock of classic and chic kurtis reflects our commitment to staying ahead of ever-evolving trends.

What sets Singhania's apart is our bespoke services, where our in-house fashion designers and experts collaborate with clients to bring their sartorial dreams to life. Whether it's creating a bespoke ensemble from scratch or customizing a ready-to-wear garment, our Banjara Hills showroom offers a comprehensive solution for all your fashion needs.

Join us as we embark on this new chapter of luxury and elegance on February 15th, 2024 (Thursday), at Singhania's Banjara Hills Showroom - 2nd floor. Experience the epitome of Indian craftsmanship and sophistication at our latest destination.

About Singhania’s:

Singhania's is a renowned name in the world of Indian fashion, celebrated for its commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich textile heritage. With a legacy spanning generations, Singhania's continues to be a beacon of luxury, elegance, and tradition in the global fashion landscape.