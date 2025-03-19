Socialite Ananya A Simlai Inaugurates Handloom India Expo at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Socialite Ananya A Simlai formally Inaugurated, a 10-day Handloom India Expo 2025 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road no 12, Banjara Hills. which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala.

Platforms such as this are required to reach out women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear & exclusive, silk saris and handloom creations coming together under one roof” said Ananya A Simlai.

Organizer of the Exhibition Jayesh Kumar, speaking to media said that, Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for th…