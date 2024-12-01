Sri Aditya Luxury Vantage presents #HTFW 2024 starts with a bang

Day 1 was a vision for the sore eyes, as one saw beauty, fashion, and style come together in a beautiful symphony with lights, music, and action.

With India’s emerging designers showcasing the future of fashion, this day set the benchmark for all that is to come with the event.

Sri Aditya Luxury Vantage presents #HTFW, in collaboration with NIF Global, with Park Hyatt as our Luxury Partner and Art Bat Salon as our Hair and Makeup Partner.

Bringing alive their visions of romance and nature with untethered maximalism, the dynamic world of fashion witnessed renowned personalities coming together with the artists who are shaping the aesthetics of tomorrow.

Day 1 Designers

Rajdeep Ranawat presented by Argentum Arts

Lakshmi Reddy+Vastralekha

Mangal Gowri+ Aadaran, presented by Visista Gold and Diamonds

Yaksi Deepthi Reddy presented by Argentum Arts

Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor

An unforgettable lineup for a magical day!

