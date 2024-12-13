Style Banarasi with these 5 modern twist this wedding season

Chandelier Earrings with Motis

Opt for chandelier-style earrings that are delicately crafted with intricate motifs. Choose earrings with tiny filigree work, delicate pearls, or small coloured stones to enhance the traditional motifs of Banarasi fabric. You can look for earrings with floral or paisley-inspired designs, or even peacock feathers or paisley patterns that echo the Banarasi weave.

Whisper Step

Go for elegant, delicate heels that add height without being too bold. A perfect choice would be thin-strapped stilettos or pointed-toe pumps in nude, metallic gold, or soft blush colours. These complement the traditional beauty of Banarasi fabric while maintaining a minimalist, delicate look. The key is to choose something refined and not too chunky, so it doesn’t overpower the intricate fabric of the saree or lehenga.

Retro Mini Sunglasses

B3reak the norm with mini retro sunglasses. These add a bold, modern touch to the classic elegance of Banarasi fabric. Choose sleek metallic frames in gold or silver for a polished look. These glasses are perfect for a daytime wedding or an outdoor event, balancing the traditional richness of Banarasi with a cool, fashion-forward edge.

Image Courtesy: GKB Opticals

Gold Bangles with Gemstone Inlays

Bring a touch of colour into your look with gold bangles adorned with gemstones like rubies, emeralds, or diamonds. These can be delicate yet bold, adding a modern flair to your Banarasi attire. The combination of traditional gold with bright, vibrant stones brings an exciting twist, allowing you to match your bangles to your outfit’s colour scheme or the wedding theme.

Golden Glow

Pair your Banarasi outfit with a miniature metallic clutch that is sleek, structured, and elegantly adorned. Look for clutches with subtle embellishments like small pearls, crystals, or delicate embroidery in the form of traditional motis. Keep it small and delicate so that it enhances the overall look without detracting from the fabric.