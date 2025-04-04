Subhi’s ‘Tehtul E Ishq’ is a soulful tribute to love and Urdu poetry

Singer-songwriter Subhi has unveiled her latest track, Tehtul E Ishq, a deeply personal composition that marks a significant milestone in her career. The song is not only a heartfelt ode to love but also showcases her first deep dive into Urdu lyricism, making it an artistic breakthrough.

Speaking about the song, Subhi shared, “Tehtul E Ishq is incredibly special to me because it’s my first song with extensive Urdu writing. The title itself is something I created—‘Tehtul’ means flow, so ‘Tehtul E Ishq’ translates to ‘the flow of love.’ The song explores the feeling of being completely consumed by love, where the person you love defines the essence of love for you.”

The track also holds significance for Subhi’s musical journey as she experiments with folk and Qawwali-inspired melodies, something she has never

explored before.

Subhi’s collaboration with Rajasthani folk singer Sikander Khan further elevates the song. Expressing her admiration for her co-artist, she said, “Sikander is an incredible vocalist with a humble and beautiful soul. He instantly connected with Tehtul E Ishq, and his voice brought so much depth and color to the composition.”

The music video for the track was filmed in the picturesque city of Jodhpur, an experience Subhi describes as unforgettable. The shoot brought together an ensemble of musicians, including a dholak player, creating an immersive musical atmosphere. “We vibed and jammed together—it was truly special,” she recalled.

Tehtul E Ishq follows Subhi’s successful collaboration with DJ Khaled and Cardi B on Higher Love, further solidifying her unique place in the global

music scene.