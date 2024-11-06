Live
Sushila Bokadia Inaugurates D sons patola art Expo at Banjara Hills
Socialite Sushila Bokadia formally Inaugurated A 7-day D sons patola art Exhibition at Labels Pop -up space, Road no1, opp : Taj krishna, Banjara Hills.
Hyderabad: Socialite Sushila Bokadia formally Inaugurated A 7-day D sons patola art Exhibition at Labels Pop -up space, Road no1, opp : Taj krishna, Banjara Hills. “It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Patola art saris, Pure handloom and silk ware products to be showcased in city under one roof’ for this wedding season’ said Sushila.
The expo offers a range of varieties including Patola, Bandhani, Paithani, zari kota, Kashmiri, Kanjivaram, chanderi, banarasi.
Showcasing Wedding Exclusive collection, Rajkota saris, patola dupatta, patola shawls, single patan saris, single patola duppata, patan patola saris and dupatta, silk tissue patola are other highlights. Silk Saree Weavers, Silk Co-operative Societies showcasing their products, from different states States thought india.The exhibition will be on till 11th November 2024.