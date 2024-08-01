Tarun Tahiliani Unveils ‘Otherworldly’: A Couture Collection Blending Comfort and Ethereal Elegance

New Delhi: “Imagine being enveloped in a cocoon—feeling safe, cared for, and in complete harmony with your body, transcending into a new phase of self-confidence and awareness. To me, that is the world I aspire to create through our couture. 'Otherworldly' is a journey into a realm where comfort and ethereal beauty coexist seamlessly,” says Tarun Tahiliani, describing the essence of his latest collection showcased at India Couture Week 2024.

For far too long, Indian fashion has been constrained by the notion that couture means discomfort. Tarun Tahiliani’s new collection breaks those shackles, allowing women to wear couture while being supremely comfortable. “We’re committed to blending technology and tradition to create otherworldly, comfortable clothing that feels like a second skin. Beauty may be subjective, but comfort and fit are not,” asserts Tahiliani.

The collection features a variety of silhouettes designed to offer both elegance and ease. Flowing lehengas with lightweight fabrics, intricately draped sarees, and structured bodices are crafted to move with the wearer. Each piece balances being risqué yet safe, revealing yet never vulgar, playful yet serious. The designs aim for a modern yet timeless sense of self, avoiding the ostentation of nouveau fashion.

Traditional crafts like Kashidakar, Mukaish, and Chikankari are reimagined through a contemporary lens. The collection incorporates Swarovski crystals and hand embroidery with aari and zardozi, blending the old with the new. Unique juxtapositions like monochromatic Pichwai, carpets, and blooms seamlessly blend the unconscious part of Indian style with modern reflections. These elements elevate Indian savoir-faire through impeccable tailoring, sculptured fits, refreshed draping styles, and a pale spectrum of colors reminiscent of a dust storm or the first bloom.

The menswear in the collection stands out with its sharp, tailored silhouettes, featuring intricately embroidered sherwanis, modern bandhgalas, and crisp kurtas. The color palette is dominated by black, capturing a sophisticated and contemporary aesthetic.

The show featured embroidered motifs on sheer fabrics contrasted against marble jaalis, balancing tradition and modernity. Black jaalis following classical Indian arches, and ivory asymmetrical jaalis showcased the harmony between heritage and innovation.

Ethereal ensembles were complemented by jewelry from Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang and Shree Jee Jaipur, and shoes by Aquazzura. Makeup by MAC and hair by Aveda enhanced the collection's ethereal essence. The soundtrack, curated by Jayant Arora, wove soulful Indian voices with global influences, alongside familiar soundtracks from "Mughal-e-Azam" to Amy Winehouse. This synthesis of cultures and ideas reflects the multifaceted modern Indian identity.

"Otherworldly" is about aspiring to a higher, transcended self. It’s about feeling powerful, beautiful, and completely at ease in what you wear. This is not just fashion; it's a feeling, an experience, a celebration of who we are today.

