Tollywood Glitz Marks Grand Launch of Epithelia Clinic in Hyderabad
Epithelia Clinic, a premier dermatology and trichology center, launched its flagship facility in Nanakramguda with a star-studded celebration. Tollywood actress Regina Cassandra headlined the glamorous event, joined by industry elites and wellness experts.
Guests explored the clinic’s cutting-edge treatments and luxurious interiors, witnessing a fusion of science, beauty, and personalized care. Founders emphasized a vision rooted in confidence and advanced aesthetics. With global technology and a patient-first approach, Epithelia Clinic sets new standards for skin and hair care in Hyderabad. The launch reaffirmed the city’s growing reputation as a hub for elite wellness experiences.
