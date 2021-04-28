Trends you can follow for that perfect picture

With the ongoing pandemic everything around us is just not so good. We need to great some positive vibe around us while staying home. These 4 things can help you boost yourself.



Light colours are better than dark



Not only will lighter colors keep you cooler (black absorbs more heat), but they also have a better summer vibe. I mean you could wear dark colours such as black, charcoal, violet, or dark blue, but it doesn't have that light airy feel that is synonymous with summer.

Natural makeup is best



If you ask me, nothing is worse than wearing a ton of makeup on a hot summer day. Light and natural makeup is the way to go during the summer season. Put away the heavy black eyeliner, dark shadows, heavy foundation, and dark lipstick. Instead wear pretty neutral eye shadows, tinted moisturisers and nude, pink, or rose stains and tinted balms.

As for foundation, unless you're going to a summer event, wear a tinted moisturiser. To add that gorgeous summer glow adds a touch of liquid highlighter to your summer makeup routine. Just dab a bit of highlighter to the tops of your cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose.

If you only have one handbag, go with a neutral brown



If you're only going to invest in one handbag for summer go with a neutral earth-tone brown. Look for a summer handbag that is not that structured and that you'll want to wear over many summers.

Braid your hair or wear it in a bun



Beach waves are sexy and stylish but if you don't have the time or can't get your hair to have that perfect beach curl, then braid it or wear it in a bun. For some reason the idea of styling my hair during the summer is unappealing. A braid will always be

stylish in summer, whether the trends call for it or not.