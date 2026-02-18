How a Pure Banarasi Saree from an Authentic Banarasi Saree Shop in Varanasi Made Her Wedding Iconic

When I think of evocative weddings, when things feel like they really matter and not just froth over substance, I think of small moments, plain-spoken choices, a smile, a song and sometimes a saree that has something to say.

This is Cousin Priya's story and how a REAL Pure Banarasi Saree from an amicable, honest Vandana Sarees - Banarasi Saree Shop in Varanasi, made her Wedding Day Truly Special

So my cousin Priya is getting married next month. And who wouldn’t look after those cow-eyes?’ was driving the family up the wall with her Saree hunt like every bride these days. You know how it gets.

She would have traipsed every shop in Delhi. Every single one. I lost count of the thousands and thousands of stores she visited, even in Delhi, but I called hundreds of businesses on her list, which placed hundreds more photos onto my WhatsApp app. They were red or pink or green and heavy, the gold work so dense that it was difficult to see the silk in back.

She always returned to the shop and seemed tired, disappointed.

She confided in me one night, "I don't know what's wrong with me; everyone else seems to pick their wedding saree so easily. Why can’t I find one that feels like MINE?”

It was then that she discovered her mother, my aunt, had altered everything. Go to Varanasi, why not? He said, I asked. Visit the actual place and see the actual thing.

The train ride

Last month, Priya and I slept overnight on a train to Varanasi after deeming the journey too costly. We ate the badly prepared train samosas and did not sleep well. The next carriage was a snore orchestra. We arrived at Varanasi at half past six, which was late for us.

But the second we left? Worth it. That city just blindsides you. The commotion, the chai shops everywhere, the ring of bells far off somewhere.

Priya had done her research. She knew exactly the first store she wanted to go to Vandana Sarees. She had read good things about them online, seen their work on Instagram and YouTube, and two of her college friends had apparently gotten their wedding sarees from there that “they could not stop raving about.”

“If those two can find common ground in something, it’s got to be good,” Priya said. "They fight about everything else."





Walking into Vandana Sarees—Authentic Banarasi Saree Shop in Varanasi

It is in Varanasi, one of those ancient corners where you have to walk because cars will not fit. We almost got lost twice. And finally a chai wala got us in the right direction.

“When we got there, I understood why people rave about it. It’s not some humdrum air-conditioned outlet, the Hogwarts storage of fluorescent lights and suave attendants. Instead, warm and welcoming with sarees everywhere. You can linger and linger amid that old-world charm. They are fine in Pure Banarasi Saree.

As soon as we walked in, someone from the shop approached us with a smile, asking if I wanted tea. Just like that. Not "what is your budget?" or “what are you seeking?” Just tea.

That simple thing? It changes everything. You don’t start to feel like a customer. You begin to think of yourself as a guest.





The people who knew their craft

Our helper (I wish I remembered his name; he was such a nice person) did not begin by pulling out sarees. He joined us for a tea, and we just spoke.

He tried to inquire about Priya’s wedding. Where is it? What time? Will it be outside or inside? Is she sitting down a lot? Does she dance at weddings? (Priya dances as though no one is watching, so yes, a lot of dancing.)

And then he asked about her jewellery. She shared with him pictures of her grandmother’s set, which she inherited, old gold, not heavy on the ear, very orthodox.

He nodded. “OK, now I know what you want.”

Which is exactly what Vandana Sarees does. They don’t just sell you fabric. They get to know you.





The moment it happened

He produced six or so sarees. Not forty-seven like I’d seen Priya reporting everywhere. Just six.

The fifth one stopped my heart.

It was this deep wine color. Not the typical bridal red, but something lusher, with more depth. The gold work was everywhere, and yet kind of quiet — you know? It did not shout. It just glowed.

Priya reached out and touched it and fell silent. She just leaned there, fingering the line.

"This one," she whispered. "This feels different."

The helpful soul with us smiled and said, “That is a pure Banarasi. Handwoven, certified silk. The zari in these saris is pure, not imitation. You even notice how differently it catches the light.”

Priya tried it on. And I am not kidding when she stepped out from behind the curtain, her aunt was in actual tears. (Her aunt had tagged along with us because she wouldn’t trust Priya to make any decisions on her own.)

“That dress seems custom-made for you,” her aunt said.

And it did. It really did.





The blouse that actually fit

And here’s something I discovered that day. A good Banarasi saree needs a good blouse, and the guys at Vandana Sarees know that perfectly.

They have a guy they go to. An old man, very silent, but nothing escapes those eyes. He looked at Priya, he read her measurements, and he asked her a single question: “How much do you expect to dance?”

Oh, a lot.” Priya chuckled and answered, “A whole bunch. My groom takes off when I come to the dance floor.”

The tailor nodded gravely and wrote down some notes. He measured her shoulder blades like no tailor I had ever observed. He eyeballed how much room she would need to raise her arms. “Will you be hugging people, touching elders’ feet as their mark of respect or sitting down on the floor during some of the ceremonies?” he enquired.

By the time he was done, he had created a blouse that would allow Priya to do all of that. Comfortably.

That attention to detail? You don’t get that at all in big showrooms.





What made it special

What makes Vandana Sarees special is that they have something no one else does - the story behind your saree.

When Priya purchased hers, they shared stories about the weaver who wove it. How long did it take him? And how many days alone on the border? They gave her photos of the loom, the process and the hands weaving each thread.

All of a sudden, it wasn’t just a garment. It had been months of someone’s labour, someone’s art, an inheritance of generations.

Priya later said to me, "When I put it on, it's not that I just have a saree. I am wearing someone's story."





Back home with the saree

When we returned to Delhi, Priya took the saree to show her grandmother. Her grandmother is also ninety-two and impossible to impress. She has done it all, worn it all and been everywhere.

But when she got her first glance at that saree, she ran her hand over the border and remained silent for a long while. Then she turned to Priya and said, “This is real. “This is the sort of saree your grandmother wore. This is the kind of saree that survives.”

She would regale us with tales of her marriage, her Banarasi saree, still tucked away in a trunk upstairs. That saree of hers still glistens with the zari work as it did seventy years ago, she informed.

That is what a genuine Banarasi saree from a place like Vandana Sarees gives you. It is not just for one day. It is for a lifetime. And then for the one after that.





The mehendi function

Priya had donned that particular saree for her mehendi functions last week. Not even the main wedding only the mehendi. And let metell you, people lost their minds.

Her friends were constantly touching the border, asking her where she found it. In fact, her cousin, a fashion design major, had taken close-up photos to analyze the weave. Even the photographer a man who has photographed a hundred weddings this year alone kept saying, “This saree is different. The way it photographs unbelievable."

‘But the most beautiful moment was when Priya’s father came face to face with her. He is not an emotional man. Doesn’t cry when watching movies, doesn’t cry at weddings, not a tear.

He saw Priya in that saree, and his eyes became all watery. For a long time he just stood there looking at her. Then he said, “You look like your mother did on our wedding day.”

And everybody had to avert their gaze at that.





Why I am telling you all this

Now listen, I am no expert at weddings. I don’t know if there are any budgets, or how big the venues might be, or who will be on the guest list. But this much I do know: the right outfit changes everything.

Not because of how it looks. For the way it makes you feel.

When Priya is in that saree from Vandana Sarees, she doesn’t look a bride who just borrowed her wedding wear to play dress-up. She looks like herself. The most radiant, confident, joyful version of herself.

And isn’t that all you want on your wedding day? To feel like you, but more so?





If you are looking

To all of you future brides reading this article, I offer my advice. If YOU are getting married and reading this article, here’s the one piece of advice from me. Do not settle. Don’t buy something just because it’s easy or because your aunt likes it or because you got a deal on it

I would go somewhere that genuinely caresabout you. Here the people actually know what they are talking about, visit a place like Vandana Sarees to buy an authentic banarasi katan silk saree. They make themselves at home, pour themselves a cup of tea and ask about your life before they show you their first saree.

Touch the silk and feel it, they are the experts about how it's woven. Verify the certification if that matters to you. Put something on and start walking around, then get up in the mirror and see if you’re able to breathe and laugh and dance your heart out, but also have a good little cry without feeling as though you’re being choked by your clothes.

Because your wedding day is one day. But howdo you feel? That lasts forever.





One last thing

It’s a couple of weeks until Priya gets married. She rang me last night to say she’s finally packaged her saree correctly in accordance with all the information the shop gave her. As far from light as possible, nestled in soft cloth, never a drop of perfume anywhere near it.

“I open the box all the time just to look at it,” she said, laughing at herself. "I can not help it. I love it that muc

That’s how you know you made the right choice, I said.

So if you’re still searching, keep on swimming. Somewhere, your saree is there. There might be in a small shop in Varanasi called Vandana Sarees. Maybe somewhere else. But it’s out there, and when you’re in its presence, you’ll know.