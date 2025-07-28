  • Menu
ZVEZDA Atelier Debuts in Hyderabad with Immersive Fashion Showcase Celebrating Womanhood

ZVEZDA Atelier Debuts in Hyderabad with Immersive Fashion Showcase Celebrating Womanhood
ZVEZDA Atelier, a women-led fashion label founded by Bindu Reddy, has officially launched in Hyderabad, marking its entry with a captivating and immersive fashion showcase.

ZVEZDA Atelier, a women-led fashion label founded by Bindu Reddy, has officially launched in Hyderabad, marking its entry with a captivating and immersive fashion showcase. The debut event broke away from convention, opting for a narrative-led presentation that traced the diverse phases of womanhood through striking silhouettes, expressive movement, and emotion-driven storytelling. Attendees—including stylists, editors, creatives, and close friends—were guided by a live MC who narrated each segment, seamlessly connecting intimate portrayals of friendship, coming-of-age moments, the journey into partnership, and self-discovery.

The fashion show’s highlights included a Victorian-inspired gown symbolizing adulthood, a waltz scene evoking partnership and mutual respect, and a showstopper red cape unveiling a gown adorned with hundreds of red flowers—an emblem of transformation and confidence. ZVEZDA’s debut collection blended sharp tailoring with fluid drapes, selecting materials and colors for their emotional resonance rather than passing trends. The launch positions ZVEZDA as a brand committed to authenticity, strong design, and narrative depth, ushering in a fresh voice to Indian fashion.


