A sweet celebration with a classic homemade strawberry ice cream recipe

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day 2026 is the perfect occasion to celebrate one of the most loved and timeless frozen desserts. Observed annually on January 15, the day highlights the simple joy of strawberry ice cream—known for its creamy texture, refreshing taste, and natural fruity sweetness. Whether enjoyed in a cone, a bowl, or as part of an elaborate dessert, strawberry ice cream continues to be a favorite across ages and cultures.

Strawberry ice cream has a rich history, tracing back to the 19th century when fresh strawberries were first blended with cream and sugar to create a naturally flavored treat. Unlike many modern desserts, its appeal lies in its simplicity—using real fruit to deliver both flavor and color. Today, it remains a popular choice, especially for those who prefer lighter, fruit-based desserts over richer chocolate or caramel varieties.

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day is often celebrated by making ice cream at home, visiting local ice cream parlours, or experimenting with healthier and vegan-friendly variations. Homemade strawberry ice cream allows complete control over ingredients and is an enjoyable activity for families and children.

Classic Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh strawberries (washed, hulled, and chopped)

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 cup full-fat milk

2 cups fresh cream (chilled)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Method:

In a bowl, combine chopped strawberries with half the sugar. Mash lightly and let the mixture rest for 20–30 minutes until the strawberries release their juices. Blend the strawberry mixture into a smooth or slightly chunky puree, depending on preference. In another bowl, whisk together milk, remaining sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until the sugar dissolves. Add the strawberry puree and chilled cream to the milk mixture and mix well. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to instructions. If no ice cream maker is available, freeze the mixture in a container and whisk every 30 minutes for 3–4 hours to prevent ice crystals. Once set, scoop and serve chilled.

This creamy dessert pairs well with fresh fruit, chocolate drizzle, or crunchy waffle cones.