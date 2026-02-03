Celebrate National Carrot Cake Day with a Classic Homemade Carrot Cake Recipe

National Carrot Cake Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate one of the most loved desserts—moist, warmly spiced, and packed with wholesome ingredients. Carrot cake strikes a delightful balance between indulgence and comfort, making it ideal for both festive gatherings and cozy home baking. Here’s a classic carrot cake recipe that’s simple to follow and delivers rich flavor and soft texture every time.

Ingredients

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups grated fresh carrots

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

½ cup raisins (optional)

For the cream cheese frosting:

200 g cream cheese, softened

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1½ cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and grease a round or square cake tin. In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing gently until just combined. Fold in the grated carrots, nuts, and raisins. Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 35–40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool completely before frosting.

To prepare the frosting, beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, and beat until fluffy. Spread evenly over the cooled cake.