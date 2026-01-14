Classic Pongal recipes for the harvest season

Pongal is a celebration of abundance, gratitude, and togetherness, marked by simple yet soulful dishes made from freshly harvested ingredients. From comforting savoury preparations to gently sweet festive treats, these recipes reflect the warmth and tradition of Pongal, bringing families together around flavours that are nourishing, festive, and deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Moong Dal Pongal

A comforting, creamy savoury Pongal made with rice, moong dal, milk, ghee, and aromatic spices perfect for a hearty festive meal.

Ingredients

½ cup skinless green gram (moong dal), soaked

1 cup rice, soaked

3 tablespoons ghee

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 green chillies, finely chopped

15 curry leaves

8–10 black peppercorns

½ teaspoon asafoetida

2 tablespoons cashew nuts

Salt to taste

1 cup milk

Chopped fresh coriander leaves, for garnishing

Method

 Heat ghee in a Svachh Flip-on pressure cooker. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

 Add cumin seeds, green chillies, curry leaves, peppercorns, and asafoetida. Mix well and sauté.

 Add cashew nuts and stir. Add rice and green gram, and stir to mix on high heat.

 Heat 2 cups of water in a microwave until just warm.

 Add salt to the cooker and mix well. Add milk and warm water, stir to combine, cover, and pressure cook for 3–4 minutes after the first whistle.

 Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot.

Doodhi Sago Payasam

A light and fragrant dessert combining bottle gourd, sago, jaggery, and coconut milk for a naturally sweet Pongal indulgence.

Ingredients

2 cups grated bottle gourd (doodhi)

1 cup nylon sago, soaked

2 tablespoons ghee

½ cup grated jaggery

2 cups coconut milk

1 teaspoon green cardamom powder

1 tablespoon fried cashews

1 tablespoon fried raisins

Method

 Heat ghee in a Ceraglide Kadai. Add bottle gourd and sauté until it turns translucent.

 Add sago and sauté for a minute. Add ½ cup water, stir, and cook on low heat for about 4–5 minutes.

 Add jaggery, mix well, cover, and cook on low heat until the jaggery melts.

 Add coconut milk, stir to combine, and cook on low heat for 2–3 minutes.

 Add cardamom powder and mix well.

 Garnish with dry fruits and serve hot.

Sweet Rice

A festive sweet rice preparation infused with saffron, ghee, and dry fruits, offering a rich and celebratory finish to the Pongal spread.

Ingredients

1½ cups sugar

1 cup basmati rice, soaked

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup ghee

2–3 cloves

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

1 tablespoon saffron, soaked in warm milk

1 tablespoon almond slivers

1 tablespoon raisins

Method

 Dissolve sugar in ½ cup water and keep aside. Add lemon juice to it.

 Reserve 1 tablespoon ghee and heat the remaining ghee in a Ceraglide Kadai. Add cloves and rice, and sauté for 2 minutes over medium heat.

 Add 2 cups hot water, mix well, and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 10–15 minutes.

 Add the sugar syrup and stir well. Add cardamom powder and saffron milk. Mix well, cover, and cook until dry.

 Reserve some dry fruits and add the remaining along with the reserved ghee. Mix well, cover, and cook for 2–3 minutes.

 Serve hot, garnished with the reserved dry fruits.

Together, these Pongal-themed recipes capture the true essence of the festival. Whether savoury or sweet, each dish celebrates the spirit of harvest and togetherness, making every bite a reminder of gratitude, prosperity, and festive joy.

-By Chef Roopa Nabar, TTK Prestige