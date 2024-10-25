Diwali Delights: Healthy recipes to indulge in

With Diwali around the corner, it’s time to indulge in some delicious yet healthy homemade recipes that bring both joy and wellness to your festive table. These recipes not only bring vibrant flavors to the table but also ensure that your Diwali celebrations are filled with health-conscious choices.

Avocado Ka Meetha Ingredients:

• 2 ripe avocados

• 1/4 cup milk powder

• 200 ml condensed milk

• 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

• 4 slices of bread

• 1-2 tbspdesi ghee (for frying)

• Dry fruits (almonds, pistachios, cashews) for garnish

Method:

1. Prepare the Bread:

o Remove the edges of the bread slices and cut them into square pieces.

o Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Shallow fry the bread pieces until crispy and golden brown. You can also deep fry them if preferred.

o Set aside the crispy bread pieces to cool.

2. Prepare the Avocado Puree:

o Slice and scoop out the flesh of the ripe avocados.

o Mash the avocado well or blend it until smooth.

o Add 1/4 cup milk powder, 200 ml condensed milk, and 1/4 tsp cardamom powder to the mashed avocado. Mix well to create a smooth, creamy puree.

3. Assemble the Dish:

o Dip the fried bread pieces into the avocado puree, coating them well.

o Arrange the dipped bread pieces on a serving plate and pour more avocado puree on top.

4. Garnish:

o Garnish generously with chopped dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, and cashews.

— Master chef mom on behalf of World Avocado Organisation.

Pistachios Cheese Balls INGREDIENTS-

For Pista & Cheese Dough:

- 200 g cream cheese

- 100 g feta cheese

- 2 tbsp dried cranberries

- 1 tbsp chopped parsley

- ½ tsp cinnamon powder

- 1 tbsp honey

- ½ cup chopped pistachios

For Outer Coating:

- ¼ cup chopped pistachios

- 2 tbsp chopped cranberries

- 1 tbsp chopped parsley

RECIPE-

1. Mix the Dough: In a bowl, combine cream cheese, feta cheese, dried cranberries, chopped parsley, cinnamon powder, honey, and chopped pistachios. Mix until smooth and well combined.

2. Scoop the Mixture: Using an ice cream scooper, portion out the mixture to create uniform balls.

3. Coat the Balls: In a separate bowl, mix chopped pistachios, chopped cranberries, and parsley. Roll each cheese ball in this mixture until well coated.

4. Chill: Place the coated balls in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to firm up.

- By Chef Ajay Chopra, On Behalf of American Pistachios

Pecan Brittle/Chikki

INGREDIENTS-

- 2 cups toasted, chopped pecan nuts

- 1/4 cup quinoa

- 2 tbsp sesame seeds

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 tbsp water

- 2 tbsp honey

- 2 tbsp maple syrup

- 2 tbsp butter

- 1/2 tsp vanilla essence

- 1 tbsp coconut oil

- A pinch of sea salt

RECIPE-

1. Toast the pecan nuts, then roughly chop them. Set that aside.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, melt sugar and water until it turns a rich golden caramel.

3. Stir in honey, maple syrup, butter, and coconut oil, mixing until smooth.

4. Add vanilla essence, chopped pecan nuts, quinoa, and sesame seeds. Mix well to coat evenly.

5. Spread the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking tray.

6. Bake at 160°C for 15 minutes until beautifully golden.

7. Let it cool completely, then cut into pieces.

- By Chef Ajay Chopra, On Behalf of American Pecans