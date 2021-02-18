Eat my smart brain foods and see how you feel brainier!

With the pandemic and dynamics changing about work from home, a lot of women have been consulting me. They suddenly seem to be forgetting things and facing memory lapses, awaking in the middle of the night when one suddenly remembers it. So how does one ensure that their brain is always functioning and our gray matter is healthy and witty? Just add on these brain food which I add on to all my clients it keeps their mind sharp and alert at all times

Cow's ghee

70% of your brain is made of fat so fat is your super food for the brain. Desi Cows ghee is said to promote memory and intelligence according to Charaka, the author of the most influential tests of Ayurveda. Cow's ghee is also high in Vitamin A promoting memory.

Flaxseeds

Flax may be new to the current generation but it is one of the oldest grain seeds having high levels of Omega 3, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals improving mental alertness.

Coconut

Be it the oil, fresh pieces or grated fear not the coconuts. Southern India is known for its brain power would definitely attribute it to the coconut and its oil is featured abundantly in their diet.

Turmeric

Science has proven that this miraculous ancient Indian spice contains bio-compounds that can directly enter the brain and benefit the brains cells. Boosting a growth hormone that helps brain cells grow and may prevent the onset of Alzheimer's. Always remember its best absorbed when combined with good quality fat.

Water

I want you to always remember that water serves as the best pick me up. Keep yourself well hydrated for effortless cognitive functioning.

Vitamins

Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 are both evenly linked to good brain operation and memory upkeep. See that you keep your levels at optimum

Sunlight, exercise and fresh air

Although these are not foods, sunlight gives Vitamin D3, exercise keeps your brain active and alert and fresh air gives direct oxygen to the brain all assisting in proper functioning.

Be aware of foods which inhibit brain and memory function such as:

Alcohol

Alcohol leaves your brain feeling foggy, confused and dull.

Processed foods

Made from heavily refined ingredients and additional additives and chemicals that may lead to excessive food cravings, addictions and chronic diseases.

Sugar

You may consider sugar as tasty, satisfying and irresistible however I would describe it as addicting, toxic and deadly. Sugar has the same hedonic effect on your brain as any drug, making you dependent on it. Not only diabetes but other deadly diseases that arise from over consumption of sugar are Alzheimer's and Cancer.