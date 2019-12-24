Everyone's Favorite Christmas Bundt Cake: Easy Homemade Recipe

Nothing celebrates the holiday season like this Christmas Bundt Cake! This easy homemade bundt cake has a simple glaze that is ideal for holding holiday sprinkles.

You know we're crazy for bundt cakes and have them for just about any occasion

Christmas Bundt Cake Recipe





If you're looking for a fun recipe to try over the holidays, give this Christmas bundt cake a try. It's fun, colourful, and makes a great recipe for kids to practice baking with. It's from scratch, but very easy…and sprinkles are always a kid-pleaser!



Bake A Bundt Cake





A Bundt cake is as festive as it gets during Christmas. Why not bake one for your near and dear ones? Put your chef's hat on and follow these simple steps to prepare a cake chockfull with flavour and love.



Ingredients:

180g butter

225g caster sugar

¾ tsp almond extract

2 tsp baking powder

180g plain flour

75g ground almond

3 eggs

2 tbsp milk

3 tbsp cocoa powder mixed with 3 tbsp hot water to make a paste

100g dark chocolate chip

30g icing sugar

A bundt cake tin

Method

Step1: Heat the oven to 180C. Brush the bundt tin with melted butter.

Step 2: Mix the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add almond extract to it.

Step 3: Mix the baking powder, flour and ground almonds together. Beat in one egg at a time, adding a spoonful of the flour mixture in between. Repeat until all three eggs have been added. Add the remaining flour mixture and stir in the milk.

Step 4: Add the cocoa paste and chocolate chips to the batter and mix.

Step 5: Bake for 40 minutes.

Step 6: Let the cake cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Once cool, dust the cake with icing sugar.