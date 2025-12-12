Festive flavours unwrapped: A holiday food affair

Firewater Neo Bar and Kitchen has rolled out a limited-time festive menu for December, and it lands squarely in the sweet spot between comfort, creativity, and seasonal cheer. Designed as a Christmas-and-New-Year indulgence, the spread reads like a winter invitation—warm, familiar, and just a touch nostalgic. The starters set the tone beautifully. The Charred Avakaya Broccoli brings a clever twist to a classic Andhra flavour, smoky with just the right pickle kick. The Tandoori Masala Avocado feels like a bold experiment that works—creamy, charred, and surprisingly hearty. For those craving comfort, the Fried Chicken with Cheese Gratinate delivers rich, golden crispiness balanced with a mellow cheese crust.

The mains continue the festive generosity. The Spice Roasted Lamb stands out with its slow-cooked tenderness, while the Orange Grilled Fish offers a bright citrus lift that keeps the meal lively. Seafood lovers will appreciate the Hot Garlic Lobster, buttery yet bold, and the Nalli Gosh Biryani brings aromatic depth perfect for winter evenings.

Desserts lean classic and indulgent—the Christmas Special Pudding with warm brandy-butter sauce is pure holiday nostalgia, while the Ghee Roasted Pheni with Gulab Jamun is a rich, Indian-festive finale. Winter cocktails tie everything together. The Spiced Cranberry Mule is refreshing with a holiday twist, Winter Sangria leans warm and cinnamon-forward, and the Winter Christmas Margarita adds a creamy, dessert-like sweetness. With its cosy ambience and panoramic setting, Firewater’s December menu feels designed for celebration—whether it’s a family dinner, a friends’ reunion, or a festive date night.