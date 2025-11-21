Find comfort in a bowl: Potstickers and glass noodle soup

Parisian Cafe brings warmth and comfort to the table with two flavourful, Asian-inspired soup offerings — the hearty Potstickers Soup and the delicate Clear Soup with Glass Noodles. Crafted with fresh vegetables, fragrant aromatics, and wholesome stocks, these soups highlight the cafe’s signature balance of simplicity and depth. The Potstickers Soup blends golden pan-seared dumplings with a rich, soy-kissed broth, while the Clear Soup showcases winter vegetables and silky glass noodles in a light, nourishing base. Designed for both comfort seekers and flavour enthusiasts, these bowls offer the perfect escape into soothing, handcrafted goodness.

Potstickers soup

Ingredients

1. Broth

2. Ginger garlic

3. Soya

4. Veg or chicken stock

5. Seasoning

6. Potstickers

Method

1. Sauté. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat.

2. Add chopped carrots, green onion and edamame and sauté.

3. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic and ginger.

4. Sauté for 1-2 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.

5. Simmer. Add the vegetable broth and soy sauce and stir to combine.

6. Continue heating until the broth reaches a boil.

7. Add the pan seared potstickers, half of the scallions, and stir to combine.

8. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the potstickers are cooked.

9. Stir in the sesame oil and a few twists of freshly-ground black pepper.

10. Taste and season with additional soy sauce or black pepper if needed.

Clear soup with glass noodles

Ingredients

1. Veg stock

2. Blanched Winter vegetables

3. Pokchoy

4. Seasoning

5. Glass noodles

Method-

1. Heat oil in a pot or a saucepan over medium heat.

2. Once the oil starts shimmering, add in the minced garlic and sliced green chilies, and sauté for a minute, till they are fragrant (see Variations).

3. Add in all the chopped winter vegetables. Give it a quick stir and then season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine and continue sautéing for another minute or two.

4. Pour in the stock and give it a quick stir. Bring the soup to a boil over medium heat.

5. Once the soup comes to a rolling boil, in about 5 minutes, turn the heat off. Add bok choy

6. Stir in the minced cilantro/coriander leaves and give it a good stir.

7. Spoon it into soup bowls and top with chili-garlic oil.