Flavours of northeast India: Traditional dishes to warm your soul

The Northeast winter has a subtle, lovely charm to it. From chilly mornings, dark evenings, and the warmth of wood-smoke in the atmosphere. As winter approaches, it is the time of year when kitchens in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and the neighbouring regions are filled with simple food that comforts, rejuvenates, and reminds people of the age-old traditions. The ingredients are basic, the cooking techniques are straightforward, and the flavours are dictated by nature, not sophistication.

The dishes below are designed to capture that feeling, and each dish is chosen for the way it encapsulates local culture and the spirit of winter cooking in the hills and valleys of the Northeast.

1.Assamese PahadiLal Ki Sabzi

Pahadi Lai Ki Sabzi is one of the common Assamese dishes during the winter period, made during this season, when laisaag (mustard greens) is abundantly available in the market. The recipe hardly consists of many ingredients: mustard oil, red chillies, hing, turmeric, and salt. These ingredients, when used together, make a flavour that is pungent, comforting, and very filling, making it the perfect comfort food of Assamese.

Mustard greens flourish in winter; they offer natural warmth and a gentle bitterness that, in colder weather, helps the body maintain balance. The smoky, punchy heat from mustard oil that has reached its smoking point adds instant warmth against the winter chill in the air. The slow-cooking process of the finely chopped greens releases their natural moisture, resulting in a pleasant, simple, and nourishing dish. Alongside hot rice, this is food that warms your hands, your belly, and everything in between.

2.BhapaPitha (Steamed Rice Cakes)

BhapaPitha has a special place in the winter breakfast ritual across Assam and Bengal. Made from freshly ground rice flour, warm jaggery, and roasted coconut, these steamed dumplings have a nostalgic sweetness associated with the winter season. The ingredients are rooted in the rhythms of the winter season. Made from the newly harvested rice of autumn, jaggery made from fresh autumn sugarcane production, and the coconut adds warmth and energy to the dish. Once steamed, pithas consist of a soft and fragrant interior, making them suitable for cold winter mornings, especially when you crave something sweet, yet very sweet, and wholesome. The delicate sweetness of the jaggery provides warmth from within, whilst the coconut gives rich and nutty warmth that stays well into the following breakfast. Pitha is often associated with memories, a feeling of simplicity, and winter bliss.

3.ArunachaliThupka ( Vegetable Noodle Soup)

Thukpa is a light and comforting noodle soup traditionally eaten in Arunachal Pradesh during the winter season. The noodles are handmade and combined with seasonal vegetables, ginger, and garlic, and a light, aromatic broth, nourishing both your body and spirit amidst cold and foggy mornings or evenings.

The true essence of Thukpa is in its simplicity, seasoned with salt, chilli flakes, and fresh herbs, enhancing the authentic flavours of winter vegetables, like cabbage, carrots, and leafy greens, which shine through without overwhelming the spices or other additives. The ginger adds a soothing warmth to the soup, while the hot broth is an instant relief amidst the cold, biting air of the mountains in Arunachal Pradesh.Thukpa is served hot and is frequently shared with family. It embodies the restorative, nurturing character of cold-weather cooking in the Eastern Himalayas.

4.Meghalaya Jadoh with Chicken Liver

Jadoh, one of the most cherished dishes in Meghalaya, is a fragrant Khasi specialty consisting of rice cooked in a savoury chicken broth. For an extra indulgence, Jadoh can be made in the winter with chicken liver to add richness to the dish.

The combination of short-grain rice, mustard oil, ginger, garlic, and liver makes for a hearty bowl that will energize the body during colder months. The liver promotes heat in the body and is nutrient-dense, making it a highly regarded wintertime ingredient in many hill cuisines. Mustard oil brings heat, pepper provides sharp spiciness, and the gradual absorption of the broth lends the rice depth of flavour that almost feels restorative. Topped with spring onions, Jadoh becomes the sort of dish that invites you to be full in both your stomach and your spirit during the winter months.

Conclusion

Winter cuisine in the Northeast embodies warmth, hospitality, ease, and the gentle wisdom cultivated locally through unique food systems. Each dish tells the story of its place based on community, tradition, and seasonal rhythm, with recipes offering more than nourishment for guests visiting in the winter months. It offers a taste of the Northeast's heritage, comfort, and the pure joy of sharing winter food.

(The writer is Executive Chef, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati)