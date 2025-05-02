From Ramen to Pickleball: Ta.ma.sha. launches a vibrant new dining spot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ta.ma.sha., the city’s pioneering vegetarian Asian café, is set to charm diners once again with the opening of its third outlet. This new branch boasts a fresh design, a broader menu, and an even more inviting atmosphere, reaffirming its place as a trendsetter in Hyderabad’s culinary scene.

Founded by Mahender Vyas and backed by AK Solanky, Ta.ma.sha. has carved a niche among food lovers for its vibrant fusion of bold Asian flavours, comforting interiors, and a commitment to vegetarian innovation. The latest location offers a cozier, more intimate ambiance — ideal for friendly gatherings, casual meetups, or solo coffee breaks.

Known for its flavourful Korean Ramen Bowls, rich Thai Curries, and beloved Indo-Chinese dishes, Ta.ma.sha. is expanding its culinary reach with a thoughtfully curated selection of Continental fare, Italian pizzas, Korean street eats, and select inspirations from across the Far East — all staying true to its pure vegetarian promise.

“We’re excited to extend Ta.ma.sha.’s essence to a new audience,” shared founder Mahender Vyas. “Thanks to AK Solanky’s support and our dedicated team, this third branch offers not just great food, but a space to connect, unwind, and celebrate the joy of pure vegetarian Asian cuisine.” With locations in Madhapur, Abids, and now Gunrock — the latter also featuring an engaging Pickleball court.

Ta.ma.sha. delivers a sensory feast — the Korean Ramen Bowl bursts with umami, the Thai Green Curry is silky and aromatic, and their Indo-Chinese fare balances spice and comfort perfectly. The presentation is elegant, service warm, and the ambiance thoughtfully designed. A must-visit for every vegetarian craving global flavours.