Give a twist to your Festive Spread with these fun fusion recipes

With Gudi Padwa and Ugadi here, it’s the perfect time for families to gather, celebrate new beginnings, and share joyful moments together. This festive day, add a delightful twist to your celebrations.

Alongside beloved traditional treats like puran poli, Ugadi pachadi, and sheer khurma, surprise your loved ones with fun and quick fusion recipes made using your favourite Britannia biscuits. These easy, creative bites bring a modern touch to festive feasting and are sure to be a hit with everyone — especially the kids.

Celebrate tradition, add a dash of creativity, and make this festival even sweeter!

Ladoo Bites

These fusion ladoos bring the best of both worlds — the richness of chocolate and the nostalgia of traditional mithai. In a pan, heat condensed milk, cocoa powder, and melted butter until thick. Stir in crushed Bourbon biscuits, chopped nuts, and cardamom. Once slightly cooled, roll into small ladoos and garnish with cocoa or more nuts. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. They’re quick to make and even quicker to disappear.

Choco-Besan Modak

Give tradition a twist with this fusion of roasted besan and Bourbon biscuits. Start by gently roasting besan in a pan until it turns golden and releases a nutty aroma. Stir in ghee and cook briefly before folding in crushed Bourbon biscuits, sugar, chopped nuts, cardamom, and saffron. Slowly pour in milk, stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan. While still warm, press the dough into greased modak moulds, shape neatly, and steam for 10–12 minutes. Let them cool, garnish with pistachios, and serve as a festival treat that layers chocolate, nuttiness, and nostalgia in every bite.

Malpua Delight

To make Bourbon Malpua Delight, prepare a syrup by boiling 1.5 cups sugar with 1 cup water, a few saffron strands, and 2–3 crushed cardamom pods until slightly thickened. For the batter, mix 1 cup all-purpose flour, ¼ cup semolina, ½ cup finely crushed Britannia Bourbon biscuits, ¼ cup sugar, ½ tsp cardamom powder, 1 tsp fennel seeds, and ¼ tsp baking powder. Add about ½ cup warm milk to form a smooth batter and rest for 15–20 minutes. Deep fry spoonfuls in ghee or oil until golden, soak in warm syrup for 2–3 minutes, and serve warm.

Crispy & Cheesy 5 Grains Crackers with Cheese

A quick, flavour-packed snack with crunch and creaminess. Roast 8–10 halved cherry tomatoes and 4 garlic cloves with 1 tbsp olive oil, salt, and pepper at 180°C for 8–10 minutes; mash the garlic. Mix 8–10 cheese triangles with mashed garlic, ½ tbsp chopped dill, juice of ½ lemon, salt, and pepper to form a smooth spread. Apply generously over 5-grain digestive biscuits, top with roasted tomatoes, and garnish with fresh dill. Tip: Store components separately and assemble just before serving for best crunch.

Nutri Choice Biscuit & Nutty Date Roll

To make a wholesome, no-fuss dessert made with crunchy biscuits, nuts, and naturally sweet dates. Grind 10–12 digestive biscuits into powder. Roast 2 tbsp almonds, 2 tbsp cashews, and 2 tbsp pistachios for 2–3 minutes. In the same pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee, add ½ cup chopped seedless dates and ¼ cup chopped figs, and cook till soft. Mix in the roasted nuts and biscuit powder. Shape into a roll using butter paper, coat lightly with extra biscuit powder, then slice. Tip: Add a pinch of cinnamon or cardamom. Store airtight up to 1 week.