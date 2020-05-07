Grilled Sandwich: Healthy And Tasty Snack For All Your Evening Cravings

It's an evening with all the clear weather and cool breezes! So, all your tummies are waiting to munch something tasty, isn't it???

Fries are common…

Baked ones are boring…

Then what to do???

Today, we will go with a healthy and tasty 'Grilled Sandwich'… They can be made in minutes with all available veggies!!! It turns healthy and also satisfies your tummy with a yummy taste!!!

We Hans India have come up with the simple recipe of 'Grilled Sandwich'… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 6 bread slices

• 6 tsp butter for spreading



To Be Mixed Into A Stuffing

• 1 cup finely chopped cabbage

• 1/2 cup grated carrot

• 1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)

• 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

• 2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

• 1/2 cup grated processed cheese

• salt to taste

Process