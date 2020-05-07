Grilled Sandwich: Healthy And Tasty Snack For All Your Evening Cravings
Highlights
It’s an evening with all the clear weather and cool breezes! So, all your tummies are waiting to munch something tasty, isn’t it???
Fries are common…
Baked ones are boring…
Then what to do???
Today, we will go with a healthy and tasty 'Grilled Sandwich'… They can be made in minutes with all available veggies!!! It turns healthy and also satisfies your tummy with a yummy taste!!!
We Hans India have come up with the simple recipe of 'Grilled Sandwich'… Have a look!
Ingredients Needed
- • 6 bread slices
- • 6 tsp butter for spreading
- To Be Mixed Into A Stuffing
- • 1 cup finely chopped cabbage
- • 1/2 cup grated carrot
- • 1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)
- • 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
- • 2 tsp finely chopped green chillies
- • 1/2 cup grated processed cheese
- • salt to taste
Process
- • Take a bowl and add all the stuff ingredients and mix well. Next, pick the bread slices and spread 1 tsp of butter on it.
- • Next, take a spoonful of the stuff and spread it all over the bread evenly and cover it with another butter-lined bread.
- • Thereafter, you need to place the sandwich in the sandwich griller and cook it well until it turns golden brown on two sides. It takes max 2 minutes…
- • That's it! Do it with all the bread slices and enjoy the tasty and healthy grilled sandwiches.
