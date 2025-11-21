Honouring homestyle cooking and diverse regional flavours

Orlo, The Indian Cuisine Restaurant, is a heartfelt celebration of the great Indian family table — the kind where food is plentiful, stories stretch across the meal, and someone is always urging you to have “just a little more.” Designed as an intimate, welcoming space, Orlo embodies the essence of Indian hospitality, offering flavours that feel familiar and service that feels personal.

It brings people together over regional Indian cuisines, creating a dining space where diversity, conversation, and connection thrive. Located on 3rd floor, R Quad, near Inorbit Mall Hitech City, Hyderabad. Rooted in traditional techniques and authentic ingredients, the kitchen focuses on soulful flavours rather than embellishment — food that tastes like it’s made with both skill and sincerity.

A restaurant with two souls: Shifts beautifully between day and night, offering two distinct dining experiences. By day: The urban mess reimagined: Lunch is all about comfort, abundance, and speed — a vibrant mess-style meal with rotating weekly cuisines from across India. A typical thali can include: Rajasthani gatte ki sabzi, kadhi, Fresh salads, Cooling raita, Crispy,papad, Homestyle,aloo pyaaz ki sabzi, Butter chicken, Mutton delicacies, Prawn and selection of fresh parathas…and plenty more. With new dishes each week, lunchtime remains dynamic yet rooted in familiarity.

By night: Highballs, heritage, and hyderabad views: As evening falls, transforms into an elegant à la carte destination with a lively highball bar. Overlooking the Cable Bridge and Durgam Cheruvu, it’s a natural choice for relaxed sundowners or spirited late-night gatherings.

The bar menu celebrates nostalgia — drawing from thekas, paan-shop sodas, and banta bottles. Drinks made with regional spirits and fizzy homemade mixers offer a playful, thoroughly Indian twist.

Drinks, desserts & the homely touch: Beverages — both spirited and alcohol-free — lean into the same comforting ethos as its food. Each drink strikes a balance between creativity and familiarity, making it ideal for family gatherings and leisurely conversations. The dessert menu is especially worth exploring. With sweet treats crafted to evoke the warmth of home, these must-try options offer the perfect final note to the family-style experience — indulgent yet deeply comforting.