Hyderabad to Host UWYC International Food Festival on Feb 2

Conceived in India and celebrated globally, the Young Chef Olympiad has evolved beyond a culinary competition into a powerful platform for culinary diplomacy, education and cultural exchange, positioning food as a unifying force among nations and future hospitality leaders.

The theme for YCO 2026, “Preserving the World’s Global Culinary Heritage through AI,” underscores the Olympiad’s transformation into a global learning ecosystem where technology, ethics and human creativity intersect.

The Opening Ceremony of YCO 2026 will be held in Bengaluru on February 1, 2026, officially marking the commencement of the Olympiad with participation from all competing nations.

Hyderabad will play a key role in YCO 2026, hosting two landmark engagements that place the city firmly on the international culinary map. On February 2, 2026, the city will host the United World of Young Chefs (UWYC) International Food Festival, followed by the first competitive round of YCO 2026 on February 3, 2026.

The UWYC International Food Festival, one of YCO’s most distinctive cultural showcases, will be held at The Glass Onion, Gachibowli, with special thanks to Chef Shankar Krishnamurthy for his support and partnership in curating the event.

A non-competitive celebration of culinary diplomacy and global friendship, the festival will feature 10 participating YCO countries—France, Scotland, Belarus, Greece, Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Ireland and Switzerland. Each country will present its traditional and signature dishes through exclusive food counters, prepared live by international mentors and young chef contestants.

A key highlight of the evening will be the felicitation of 15 distinguished chefs from Hyderabad, who will be honoured with the prestigious title of “ICON Chefs of Hyderabad”, recognising their significant contribution to the city’s vibrant culinary landscape.

Adding a strong regional flavour, the festival will also showcase exclusive Telangana and Andhra Pradesh cuisine counters, presented by renowned speciality restaurants including Chittoor Naidu, Palle Vindu, Pondy Parottas, and other cuisine partners. A dedicated dessert counter by Cream Stone will provide a sweet conclusion to the global culinary celebration.