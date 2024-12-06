India's Elderly Population Set to Triple by 2050: Illness To Wellness Calls for Unified Action to Address Healthcare Challenges

India is in a unique position due to its demographic dividend but senior citizens in the country are facing battles on many fronts, primarily healthwise. Looking to ensure the elderly are not bogged down by diseases and loneliness in the silver years and listing preventable healthcare solutions, ASSOCHAM Foundation for Corporate Social Responsibility (AFCSR), the social arm of ASSOCHAM, organised a panel discussion featuring experts titled ‘"Empowering Elders: A Path to Healthy and Graceful Ageing" at the India International Centre.

Supported by hygiene brand Savlon, the panel discussion featured (Padma Shri) Prof. (Dr.) Subhash C. Manchanda, Cardiologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Prof. Vinod Kumar, Senior Consultant in Medicine & Former Head of Geriatric Clinic, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and Dr. Meenal Thakral, Classified Specialist–Geriatric Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. The session was moderated by Dr. Rajesh Kesari, Member, ASSOCHAM National Council on CSR and Founder & Director, Total Care Control, Delhi-NCR and EC Member, Research Society for The Study of Diabetes in India – RSSDI.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National Council on CSR, said, “Globally, ageing is one of the 21st century's most significant social challenges. In India, the elderly population stands at 104 million and is projected to rise to 319 million by 2050. The government on its part has been addressing this subject through laudable initiatives, however, over the years major issues around elderly healthcare have emerged. With a three- fold increase in elderly population expected over the next two and a half decades and geriatric care still being a relatively new area in healthcare and mainly restricted to cities, I firmly believe that empowerment of the elderly necessitates active and sustained participation from the corporate sector, civil society, and the government.”

Healthy ageing, according to Dr. Thakral, is about fostering physical, mental, and social well-being in order to enable people to live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives. In order to enable older persons to preserve their independence, remain active, and participate completely in their communities throughout their lives, supporting surroundings and policies are needed. Geriatric syndromes, which include incontinence, falls, frailty, and cognitive loss, are prevalent and frequently linked health issues that impact older persons. Through a comprehensive approach to care, early identification and management of their problems can assist preserve independence, enhance quality of life, and avert complications as they age.

"Man's dream of graceful healthy aging and a happy old age is achievable through balanced diet without addictions, physical exercise, sound sleep, peace and relaxation, as well as by engaging in active mental, social, and spiritual engagement," said Prof. Kumar.

Prof. (Dr.) Subhash C. Manchanda, Cardiologist, said, “Elders have several health & social problems Yoga which originated in India has the potential to control them Common diseases of the elderly viz heart disease, high BP diabetes joint diseases. Constipation etc can be prevented by yoga In addition yoga is extremely beneficial for mental health & relieves stress anxiety depression & sleep disorders Scientific studies show that yoga can delay brain damage & even may be anti-aging. Hence it is suggested that yoga is a perfect technique for heathy & graceful aging.”

During the event, Dr. Kesari stated, "We must accept and adjust to the fact that aging is merely a number and that life is a river that flows." Indeed, we do experience issues as we get older, but they don't happen. Afterwards. The figure of 60 years old is shown. The problems actually begin much earlier, especially those that affect the majority of a nation's population, such as high blood pressure and noncommunicable diseases like heart disease. Many diseases, including diabetes, high cholesterol, cancer, and asthma, begin early in life.