Jingle All the Way to Christmas Indulgence with Delicious Homemade Treats!

The magical time of the year is here again! However, Christmas celebrations are incomplete without indulging in delectable desserts. And what could be better than homemade treats?

So, don that chef's hat and get ready to whip up these lip-smacking desserts: Hershey’s Choco–Orange Cake, Hershey’s Christmas plum cake and Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Celebration, especially curated by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Relish precious moments with your loved ones as you savour these scrumptious treats. These easy-to-cook recipes are sure to bring an extra dose of sweetness to your Christmas celebrations!

Hershey’s Choco –Orange Cake





Ingredients



• Dry ingredients

• 100 grams refined flour (maida)

• 1 tablespoon Hershey's cocoa Natural Unsweetened

• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon orange zest

• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder

• Wet ingredients

• 2 tablespoons Hershey's Chocolate Flavored SYRUP

• 100 grams butter

• 100 grams sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

• 2 eggs

• 2 tablespoons orange juice

Equipment Needed

• 2 Mixing bowls

• 1 whisk

• 1 spatula

• 1 loaf tin or cake tin

• 1 knife

Directions

• In a bowl, mix the flour, Hershey's cocoa Natural Unsweetened, baking powder, cinnamon and orange zest.

• Use another bowl to cream the butter and sugar. Add the eggs one at a time followed by the vanilla essence, flour mixture, orange juice and HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavored syrup.

• Mix the contents in the bowl with a spatula.

• Transfer it into a loaf tin or a cake tin. Bake at 160°C for 25-30 minutes.

• Slice and serve with a beverage of your choice.

Tip:

Dust the Christmas plum cake with icing sugar before serving.

Hershey’s Christmas plum cake





Dry Ingredients



• 150 gms Hershey's cocoa natural unsweetened

• 175 gms refined flour (maida)

• 150 gms powdered almond

• 1 ½ tsp baking powder

Wet ingredients

• 150 ml Hershey's Chocolate Flavored syrup

• 250 gms softened butter

• 150 gms castor sugar

• 5 eggs

• 25 gms mixed fruit jam plum jam

• 100 gms tutti frutti mixed candied fruits

• 2 tbsp icing sugar, for garnish

Other ingredients

Butter paper

Equipment Needed

1 Mixing bowl

1 Fork

1 Spoon, for mixing

1 Whisking machine

1 Spatula

1 Baking tin

Directions

• Pre-soak tutti frutti in Hershey's Chocolate Flavoured syrup for one week at least (optional).

• In a mixing bowl, mix refined flour, almond powder, Hershey's cocoa Natural Unsweetened and baking powder. Use a fork to mix well and keep it aside on a platform.

• Take another mixing bowl, add butter and castor sugar and whisk them together until it turns creamy in texture and pale yellow in colour.

• Add one egg at a time and whisk further until it's creamy.

• Pour in Hershey's Chocolate Flavored syrup, plum jam and tutti frutti.

• Then, whisk gently, allowing enough air into the batter.

• Line a baking tin with butter paper and pour in the cake batter. Tap gently to ensure there are no air bubbles left.

• Preheat the oven at 180° Celsius and bake the cake for 35-40 minutes at 180*C or until evenly cooked.

Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Celebration





Ingredients



• 2 Apples

• 5 -6 Ice cubes

• 2 tablespoon oats (soaked in milk)

• 1 tablespoon flaxseed powder

• 3 tablespoon Hershey's caramel flavored syrup

• 1 tablespoon Hershey's spreads cocoa with almonds

• 1/4 tablespoon cinnamon powder

• 2 -3 tablespoon milk

• Whipped cream (for garnish)

Equipment Needed

• Blender

• Small bowl

• 2 serving glasses

Direction

• Place milk and oats into a bowl for a few minutes to soften the oats.

• Peel and chop your apples into small cubes.

• In a blender add the softened oats, peeled and chopped apple, flaxseed Powder, cinnamon powder and ice cubes.

• Add Hershey's spreads Cocoa with Almond and Hershey's Caramel Flavored syrup.

• Blend it together until it’s smooth.

• Pour in a tall glass.

• Garnish with whipped cream and drizzle Hershey's Caramel Flavored syrup over it.