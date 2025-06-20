Kyma debuts in Hyderabad with mediterranean-Asian flair and soulful design

Kyma, the acclaimed Mumbai and Pune culinary destination, has launched its third outpost in Hyderabad at Sattva Knowledge Park, bringing its signature Mediterranean-Asian fusion and immersive design to the City of Nizams.

Known for soulful spaces and flavour-rich storytelling, the new venue offers a sensorial escape with terracotta tones, tribal textures, and a curated menu blending classics like Chicken Shish Tawook with inventive sushi and cocktails from its Liquid Atlas collection.

Founder Narayan Poojari calls it a tribute to soulful dining. With this launch, Kyma continues redefining experiential cuisine in India’s evolving gastronomic scene.