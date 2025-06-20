  • Menu
Kyma debuts in Hyderabad with mediterranean-Asian flair and soulful design

Kyma, the acclaimed Mumbai and Pune culinary destination, has launched its third outpost in Hyderabad at Sattva Knowledge Park

Kyma, the acclaimed Mumbai and Pune culinary destination, has launched its third outpost in Hyderabad at Sattva Knowledge Park, bringing its signature Mediterranean-Asian fusion and immersive design to the City of Nizams.

Known for soulful spaces and flavour-rich storytelling, the new venue offers a sensorial escape with terracotta tones, tribal textures, and a curated menu blending classics like Chicken Shish Tawook with inventive sushi and cocktails from its Liquid Atlas collection.

Founder Narayan Poojari calls it a tribute to soulful dining. With this launch, Kyma continues redefining experiential cuisine in India’s evolving gastronomic scene.

