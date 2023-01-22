Learn how to prepare Gajar ka Halwa: Popular Indian Dessert

Gajar ka halwa is known to have originated in Punjab, it is one of the most popular Indian desserts. It is a delicious delight during the winter month. One can prepare this delicious dessert for any special occasion.



-One Kg Carrot

-half litre mil

-8 green cardamoms

-5 to 7 tsp of ghee

-5 to 7 tbsp sugar

-2 tbsp Raisins

-1 tbsp Almonds, shredded

-2 tbsp dates, chopped

How to make Gajar Ka Halwa?

-Peel and grate the carrots

-simmer in milk with cardamom until the liquid evaporates

-heat ghee in a heavy pan and add the carrot mixture

-cover over a gentle flame for about 10 to 15 minutes

-stir in sugar and continue cooking until the halwa turns deep reddish color.

-stir in dry fruits and serve