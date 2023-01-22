Learn how to prepare Gajar ka Halwa: Popular Indian Dessert
- During winter, carrots are easily available, it has got good amount of nutrients
- In many households, especially in North India, during winter, for any special occasion Gajar halwa is a must
- it has got ghee-laden goodness, which would keep you warm during the winter
Gajar ka halwa is known to have originated in Punjab, it is one of the most popular Indian desserts. It is a delicious delight during the winter month. One can prepare this delicious dessert for any special occasion.
The ingredients you require for Gajar ka Halwa is
-Grated carrots
-Milk
-Sugar
-Nuts
All of them are stirred and cooked together, while lot of nuts make a great choice in order to fulfil those post meal dessert cravings.
-One Kg Carrot
-half litre mil
-8 green cardamoms
-5 to 7 tsp of ghee
-5 to 7 tbsp sugar
-2 tbsp Raisins
-1 tbsp Almonds, shredded
-2 tbsp dates, chopped
How to make Gajar Ka Halwa?
-Peel and grate the carrots
-simmer in milk with cardamom until the liquid evaporates
-heat ghee in a heavy pan and add the carrot mixture
-cover over a gentle flame for about 10 to 15 minutes
-stir in sugar and continue cooking until the halwa turns deep reddish color.
-stir in dry fruits and serve