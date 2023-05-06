Learn to Prepare Sabudana Kheer: One of Easy and Tasty Indian Desert

Sabudana Kheer is most loved Indian Desert, which is made in Indian households to celebrate special occasions as well as festivals. Sometimes, those who like to relish something sweet also tend to have prepare this simple dish, which is super easy to prepare. This recipe can be made less than 30 minutes. All you need is soaked sabudana which is usually consumed during the fast season such as Navratri.

This desert can be served for dinner party, on special occasion or make it as a post dinner desert. This is an Indian dessert recipe, which you would not be able to resist.

Ingredients in Sabudana Kheer recipe : A delicious festive desert, which is made using a few simple ingredients. Sabudana (tapioca) flavoured with Cardamom and Saffron, simmered in milk.

Ingredients of Sabudana Kheer

-One fourth Cup Sabudan(tapioca)

-4 tbsp sugar

-one cup milk

-one fourth tsp cardamom powder

-one table spoon dry fruits (mixed)

Procedure to be followed

-Soak the Sabudana in water for about 30 minutes

-Cook the soaked sabudana in a cup of water, until it becomes soft. Add milk, sugar and cardamom powder. Mil well till the milk thickens.

-Cook it until it boils and then garnish it with dry fruits and serve chilled or hot as per your preference