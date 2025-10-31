Makhana Kheer: A wholesome fusion of tradition and nutrition

Makhana Kheer, crafted by Chef Deepak Gore, Tata Sampann’s in-house culinary expert, is a delicious blend of health and heritage. Made with roasted high-protein makhana, creamy milk, and a hint of saffron and cardamom, this dessert is both indulgent and nourishing. The richness of almonds and cashews adds texture and depth, while the natural sweetness of condensed milk brings perfect balance. Whether served warm or chilled, Makhana Kheer is a comforting treat that celebrates India’s festive spirit with every spoonful—a modern twist on a timeless classic, combining wellness with the pure joy of traditional Indian flavors.

Ingredients:

•1 tsp Ghee.

•2 ½ Cups Full cream Milk.

•1/3 cup (120gm) milkmaid (condensed Milk) or 75gm of sugar.

•3 Cups Tata Samapann High Protein Makhana.

•Few strands of Tata Himalayan saffron.

•15 gm Tata Sampann Cashew Nuts.

•20 gm Tata Sampann Almonds.

•A pinch of green cardamom powder

•Cashew nut, slice Almond and black/Green resins- For Garnish.

Method of Preparation.

•Add 1 tsp ghee in preheated pan and roast Tata Sampann High protein Makhana till it become crispy.

•Cool it down and break it into small pieces. Do not make powder.

•Blanch the almonds in water for 1 min. Peel out the skin and roast it a bit with cashew nuts and make a coarser powder.

•Boil 2 ½ cups of full cream milk in a pan, add milkmaid or sugar and mix well

•Add broken makhana, cashew & almonds powder and mix well

•Bring it to boil. Add few strands of saffron & pinch of green cardamom powder, mix well.

•Adjust the consistency and sweetness as per your liking by adding milk & sugar.

•Garnish with cashew nuts and resins, sliced almonds.

•Serve hot or cold.