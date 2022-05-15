Mangalore Gadbad Ice Cream: Most Revered Ice Cream of that Region

There exists few dishes or recipes which are associated with place so well such that they become synonymous with that location over a period of time. One can ask anyone from Mangalore to Goa coastal belt, which is the most revered ice-cream of that region, response cannot be anything other than Gadbad.

In Hindi language, Gadbad Means, mistake. In Konkani or Kannada, it loosely translates to in hurry. Apparently, the name originated as ice-cream parlor workers could easily prepare this, in hurry by mixing and matching the ingredients, that are easily available.

This one is not a unique recipe by itself, but the way it is served does make it unique. The contents would always have three flavors, rose or strawberry being one, pineapple or mango generally being another vanilla being their almost every time. Along with these go-easily available fresh fruits of coastal region, tooty-frooty(ready made jelly made using papaya), rose syrup and crowning glory would be cherry. It is always served in a tall glass with much longer spoon and it is this part, which makes it so special. As per Kannada weekly, this one was invented in Mangalore and became a cult over a period of time in surrounding region. No More details are available on origin of this.

Ice cream preparation

Vanilla ice-cream

Weikfield freeze ice-cream mix powder

½ litre of milk

Method

Empty the contents of packet in an ½ liter of milk

Bring it to boil, for about 2 minutes with constant stirring till it becomes homogenous mixture .

This mixture is cooled and poured into container.

Mango ice cream

2 cut mangoes or mango pulp

2 ground cardmom powder

Half litre of milk

2 tablespoon fresh cream

2 tablespoon of sugar

Preparation method

Boil milk and bring to room temperature

Mix all the ingredients

Blend well to get homogeneous mixture

Pour above mixture into container

Rose flavored ice-cream

Ingredients you would need

2 tablespoon Rose syrup (Rose sharbat syrup)

½ litre of milk

2 tablespoon fresh cream

Two tablespoon of sugar

Preparation Method

Boil milk and bring it to room temperature

Mix all ingredients

Blend well to get homogenous mixture

Pour above mixture into container.

Pour the above mixtures in three different containers. Then place them, in deep freezer for about two to three hours and remove them, using hand blender, blend them well and remove froth else it would crystalize. By doing so, you will also get desired texture. Then place the containers in deep freezer.

Repeat the above procedure for minimum three time, till you get the desired texture, so that you can scoop out.

While keeping it for the last time, one can either close the containers with lid or with plastic sheet this would ensure it does not freeze.

It is always advisable too leave sufficient head-space, so that freezing can be avoided. You might also prefer freezing bags instead of regular containers.

You must avoid using glass containers for freezing as they are unsafe, as glass might break.

Ingredients used for garnishing

Fresh cut fruits -Banana, mango, pomegranate

Dry fruits-grapes, cashew or pista

Tooty frooty, cherry and rose syrup





Serving

Take a tall glass, place a scoop of rose flavored ice cream

Add fresh cut fruits

Add scoop of mango ice cream

Add dry fruits

Add vanilla ice cream

Garnish with rose syrup with Tooty frooty

Top it with a cherry

Serve it with long spoon, so that one can reach bottom of glass easily.