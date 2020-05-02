Masala Walnut Pulao: A Healthy Yet Tasty Rice Recipe For Your Lunch

Today being Saturday, let's all have something tasty and healthy too. The weekend is named for the special recipes and when it comes to 'Lunch' time, our tummies think of something yummy!!!

So, what if we add nuts to a 'Pulao'??? Many say it is common as cashews and almonds will be added for garnishing in rice recipes… But we are speaking about walnuts… Yes!

We Hans India have come up with the unique yet tasty 'Masala Walnut Pulao' recipe for all our readers… It is healthy and delicious as well so, it makes your weekend meal a happy one.

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup Basmati rice

• 2 tablespoons Oil

• ½ teaspoon Cumin seeds

• ½ inch Cinnamon stick

• 2 Cloves

• 2-3 Black peppercorns

• 2 Green cardamoms

• 1 Bay leaf

• ½ cup Walnuts

• ½ cup Onion chopped

• 1 teaspoon Ginger-garlic paste

• 1 Green chili chopped finely

• ¼ cup Tomato chopped

• ¼ cup Carrot chopped

• ¼ cup Green beans (French beans) chopped

• ¼ cup Green peas

• ¼ cup Potatoes chopped

• Salt to taste

• ½ teaspoon Black pepper powder

• ½ teaspoon Pav Bhaji Masala

• 2 cups Water

Process

• Take hold of a Kadai and add oil to it… Then add the whole spices and saute them for a minute.

• Next goes walnuts… After sauting them for a few seconds, add green chillies. After frying them for a while, add onions and ginger-garlic paste. Saute them well until the onions turn light golden brown.

• Thereafter, you need to add the veggies… Carrots, Beans, Peas and Potatoes. Let them cook for 2-3 minutes and then add tomatoes.

• After tomatoes turn soft, add the masala powders… Pav Bhaji powder and black pepper powder. Mix well and then goes the rice!

• Add water to the Kadai and then goes enough salt. Mix well and cover the Kadai with a lid. Cook for 15 minutes and then serve hot.

• You can even add the leftover rice and dish out rice without adding water.

• Garnish with walnuts and coriander and serve hot!!!

That's it! Tasty yet healthy 'Masala Walnut Pulao' is ready to hit your tummies!!!