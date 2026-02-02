More Than Just French Beans: A Look at India’s Many Green Bean Varieties

Green beans are a familiar sight in Indian kitchens, tossed into stir-fries, curries, and simple home-style sabzis. Most of us think of the slender French bean when we hear the term, but India’s markets tell a much richer story. Across states and seasons, several varieties of green beans appear on plates, each with its own texture, taste, and traditional preparation. Together, they reflect the diversity of India’s food culture and the deep connection between local produce and regional cuisine.

Here’s a closer look at some of the most popular green bean varieties enjoyed across the country.

French Beans: The Everyday Favourite

French beans remain the most widely used and easily available variety. Slim, smooth, and tender, they cook quickly and blend well with Indian spices. Their mild flavour makes them perfect for everything from mixed vegetable curries to pulao and poriyal.

In many South Indian homes, chopped beans are sautéed with grated coconut and mustard seeds for a comforting side dish. Beyond taste, they are valued for their fiber, vitamin C, and folate content, making them a nutritious staple in everyday meals.

Cluster Beans: Rustic and Earthy

Cluster beans, commonly known as gawar phali, bring a stronger, slightly bitter note to dishes. Shorter and flatter than French beans, they have a coarser texture that softens beautifully when slow-cooked with spices.

These beans are especially popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan, where they’re paired with potatoes or prepared as dry sabzis. In Maharashtra too, gawar-based dishes are a regular part of home cooking. Their high fiber levels are often associated with helping maintain steady blood sugar, adding to their health appeal.

Broad Beans: Hearty and Nutty

Broad beans, or sem phali, stand out for their larger, flatter pods and thicker skin. Inside, the seeds are plump and filling, giving dishes a satisfying bite and a slightly nutty taste.

Common in North Indian kitchens, they often feature in rich gravies, rice dishes, or slow-cooked stews. During winter, many households rely on them for warming, protein-rich meals. Their iron and protein content makes them particularly valuable for vegetarian diets.

Yardlong Beans: Slim and Stretching

True to their name, yardlong beans grow impressively long and thin, sometimes stretching up to 30–40 centimeters. They taste similar to French beans but are firmer and slightly chewier.

In eastern India, especially Bengal and Odisha, these beans are lightly fried or sautéed with minimal spices to let their natural flavour shine. Kerala cuisine often pairs them with coconut for a simple, aromatic preparation. Nutritionally, they provide vitamin A and calcium, supporting overall health.

Winged Beans: The All-Rounder Plant

Winged beans are instantly recognizable because of their frilled, four-edged pods. Crisp and fresh-tasting, they add an interesting crunch to meals.

Popular in coastal and northeastern regions, they are unique because almost every part of the plant can be eaten — pods, leaves, flowers, and even tubers. This versatility, along with their high protein levels, makes them one of the most nutrient-dense options among green beans.

Hyacinth Beans: Seasonal Delicacy

Known as sem ki phali in the north and avarekai in Karnataka, hyacinth beans are cherished for their slightly sweet, starchy seeds. While the pods are used, the seeds often take center stage.

In Karnataka, they are celebrated during the famous seasonal food festivals, where they star in sambar, upma, and curries. Packed with protein and antioxidants, they add both flavour and nourishment to winter meals.

Runner and Sword Beans: Regional Specialties

Runner beans, commonly found in hilly areas, have broad, fibrous pods and a strong taste that pairs well with robust spices. Sword beans, thicker and more intense in flavour, are often dried and cooked in traditional curries, especially in rural communities.

Both varieties contribute essential nutrients and have long been part of local, homegrown diets.

A Colourful Plate of Diversity

India’s green beans go far beyond a single variety. From mild and tender to bold and earthy, each type brings something different to the table. Together, they highlight how regional produce shapes everyday cooking, turning simple vegetables into flavourful, nutritious dishes that reflect the country’s culinary heritage.