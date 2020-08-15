Novotel Hyderabad Airport introduces Special Thali for Festive Season

August month is dotted with various festivals like Independence Day, Teej, and Ganesh Chaturthi. Novotel Hyderabad Airport brings the festive fervour back home with its rural delicacies to home-cooked meals to authentic Indian dishes. It's time for all to relish the exotic amalgamation of most preferred dishes.

This thali is specially curated by the Executive Chef Varun MB along with his team and is a selection of delectable dishes ranging from traditional to contemporary flavours like Sufyani chukundari kofta, ker sangria pulao, Murgh zafrani karma, Nalli ragani, Galina cafreal, Murgh Wahid Ali, Malabar fish curry and many more. Thali is designed to suit all pallets with both veg and non-veg options. This Thali is a joyous celebration of flavours and promises to promises to deliver a rich experience

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said "We are happy to organise the "Thali Festival" at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. Our Chefs have curated this Thali taking inspiration from the dishes which have been part of the culinary journey of the hotel since its inception. We at the hotel have also aligned all our SOPS with Accor's ALL Safe label to deliver a clean and hygienic experience to all our guests."