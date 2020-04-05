Quarantine Foods: Delicious Potato Roti For Your Lunch

Guys, it's Sunday… When the weekend is here we need to definitely have amazing dishes for Lunch, isn't it???

Well, shall we go with Biryani??? Although it's tasty but you need to go with something nutritious and immune-boosting foods in this lock down period… So, today we Hans India has come up with tasty 'Potato Roti' made with whole wheat flour.

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 1/2 cups boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

• 2 cups whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

• 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

• 1 tbsp finely chopped green chillies

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

• salt to taste

• whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta) for rolling

• oil for cooking

Process

• The process is dead easy… Nothing much to do!!! You need to take a widened bowl and add all the ingredients listed above. Mix them well and knead into a soft dough adding water in intervals. Cover the dough with a cotton cloth and let it rest for a few minutes.

• Then divide the dough into equal parts and roll them into 150mm chapathi.

• Next, heat the tawa and place the roti on it. Let the roti cook well on both sides.

• Serve this hot roti's with fresh yoghurt or green chutney…

What are you waiting for??? Just make them in minutes and make your weekend 'Lunch' memorable…