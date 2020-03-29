Quarantine Foods: Sunday Special Mouth-Watering 'Corn Pakoda'

Hey guys It's Sunday evening!!! What's rolling on your mind? As of now everyone is feared of navel Corona disease but letting it suffer outside our gates, we need to enjoy to the core!!!



Sunday comes with special recipes and that's for sure!!! So, we Hans India thought why not to share an amazing and scrumptious evening snack with our readers.

So, we have jotted down the recipe of mouth-watering evening snack 'Corn Pakoda'. Without any delay look into the write-up…

Ingredients Needed

• 1 Cup Grated Sweet Corn Kernels (Makai Ke Dane)

• 2 Tbsp Sweet Corn Kernels (Makai Ke Dane)

• 1/4 Cup Finely Chopped Coriander (Dhania)

• 2 Tsp Green Chilli Paste

• 2 1/2 Tbsp Rice Flour (Chawal Ka Atta)

• Salt To Taste

• Oil For Deep-Frying

Process:

• The recipe is so simple and this snack can be made within minutes. Just take a bowl and add all the above-listed ingredients one-by-one and mix them well until it forms into a pakoda batter.

• Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan and see to that the oil you pour is enough for deep frying.

• Now drop the pakoda mix into the oil carefully in batches and then leave them on high flame until they turn golden brown.

• Repeat the same until the whole mix is finished and serve them hot with tomato sauce or green chutney…

That's it! Delicious Corn Pakoda is ready to hit your tummy… Enjoy a small indoor game having these pakodas and let Corona die of hunger outside your houses.