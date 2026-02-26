Ramadhan Special: Dates or Haleem? Crispy, Cool and Healthy Foods to Eat During the Holy Month

Hyderabad: Ramadhan is not just a month of fasting; it is a sacred time of reflection, prayer, gratitude and self-discipline. From Sehri before dawn to Iftar at sunset, food plays an essential role in sustaining energy, maintaining hydration and promoting overall wellbeing. But the question often arises every year: should you begin Iftar with dates or dive straight into a hearty bowl of haleem? The answer lies in balance, nutrition and mindful eating.

Why Dates Are the Perfect Iftar Starter

Breaking the fast with dates is a beautiful Sunnah and also scientifically beneficial. Dates are rich in natural sugars like glucose and fructose, which quickly restore energy levels after long hours of fasting. They are also packed with fibre, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants.

Eating two to three dates at Iftar helps regulate blood sugar, aids digestion and prepares the stomach for heavier foods. Pairing dates with water or milk ensures gentle rehydration without shocking the digestive system.

Haleem: Comforting but Heavy

Haleem is a Ramadhan favourite across South Asia. Made with wheat, lentils, meat and spices, it is high in protein and carbohydrates. While it is nutritious, it is also calorie-dense and can feel heavy if consumed in large quantities immediately after breaking the fast.

If you love haleem, enjoy it in moderation. A small bowl after dates and water, along with a salad, can provide balanced nourishment without causing sluggishness.

Crispy Foods: How to Make Them Healthier

Ramadhan evenings are incomplete without crispy delights such as samosas, pakoras and cutlets. However, deep-fried items can lead to acidity, bloating and weight gain if eaten excessively.

To keep things crispy yet healthy:

– Opt for air-fried or baked samosas instead of deep-fried ones

– Use gram flour and add spinach, onions or grated carrots to pakora batter for extra fibre

– Avoid overeating fried foods on an empty stomach

Remember, one or two pieces are enough to satisfy cravings.

Cool and Hydrating Choices

Hydration is key during Ramadhan, especially in warmer climates. Instead of sugary drinks, choose cooling and nourishing options:

Watermelon and muskmelon: These fruits are high in water content and help replenish fluids.

Cucumber and mint salad: Light, refreshing and good for digestion.

Yoghurt-based drinks such as lassi or buttermilk: Excellent for gut health and cooling the body.

Tender coconut water: Naturally rich in electrolytes.

Avoid carbonated drinks and excessive sugary syrups, as they cause dehydration and sudden energy crashes.

Healthy Sehri Foods for Long-Lasting Energy

Sehri should be wholesome and slow-releasing to sustain you throughout the day.

Oats with nuts and seeds provide fibre and keep you full longer.

Whole wheat roti with eggs offers protein and steady energy.

Bananas are rich in potassium and help prevent muscle cramps.

Chia seeds soaked in milk or water support hydration.

Avoid very salty or spicy foods at Sehri, as they increase thirst during the day.

Balanced Ramadhan Plate

A healthy Iftar plate should ideally include:

Natural sugars from dates

Protein from lentils, eggs or lean meat

Fibre from fruits and salads

Complex carbohydrates such as brown rice or whole wheat bread

Plenty of water

Ramadhan is not about feasting but about mindful nourishment. Eating in moderation prevents fatigue, acidity and unwanted weight gain.

Dates or Haleem: The Final Word













It does not have to be one or the other. Begin with dates to gently revive your body, then enjoy a moderate portion of haleem along with fresh salads and hydrating drinks. The key is balance.

This Ramadhan, focus on foods that are crispy yet controlled, cool yet nourishing, and above all, healthy for your body and soul. When you eat mindfully, you not only maintain physical wellbeing but also honour the spiritual essence of the holy month.