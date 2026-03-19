Ravioli Recipes: Classic Cheese and Spinach Mushroom

Ravioli represents the idea of simple ingredients transformed into something special. It encourages home cooking, family meals, and experimentation in the kitchen. In a time when processed and fast foods dominate, making ravioli at home can be a mindful and rewarding experience. It also connects people to cultural roots and global cuisine, reminding us how food brings people together across borders.

Classic Cheese Ravioli

Ingredients

* 1 cup ricotta cheese

* ¼ cup grated Parmesan

* 1 egg

* Salt & pepper

* Fresh pasta sheets (store-bought or homemade)

Method:

1. Mix ricotta, Parmesan, egg, salt, and pepper until smooth.

2. Place small spoonfuls of filling on pasta sheets.

3. Cover with another sheet, press around filling, and cut into squares.

4. Boil in salted water for 3–4 minutes until they float.

5. Serve with tomato sauce or butter and herbs.

Spinach & Mushroom Ravioli

Ingredients:

* 1 cup chopped spinach (cooked & drained)

* ½ cup sautéed mushrooms

* ½ cup ricotta cheese

* Garlic, salt, pepper

* Pasta sheets

Method:

1. Mix spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, garlic, salt, and pepper.

2. Place filling on pasta sheets and seal as above.

3. Boil for 3–4 minutes.

4. Serve with olive oil, garlic butter, or light cream sauce.