Sanjeev Kapoor's two pistachio recipes you will love this holiday season

Celebrate the holiday season with two festive, flavour-packed creations by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor for American Pistachio Growers. From a vibrant Spaghetti with Toasted Pistachio Pesto to a rich and aromatic Murgh Pista, these recipes bring the goodness of American Pistachios to your table with gourmet flair and seasonal warmth.

Spaghetti with Toasted Pistachio Pesto

Ingredients

● 200 grams spaghetti

● ½ cup American Pistachios, toasted

● 2 cups fresh basil leaves

● 6-8 garlic cloves

● 4 tbsps parmesan cheese powder + for garnish

● Salt to taste

● 7 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

● ½ cup mixed colour cherry tomato (yellow and red) halves

● Crushed black peppercorns to taste

● Fresh basil sprig for garnish

Instructions

1. Put the basil leaves in a blender jar. Add garlic, parmesan cheese powder, American Pistachios, salt and drizzle 5 tbsps olive oil and blend to a coarse paste.

2. Bring sufficient water to a boil. Add salt and remaining olive oil. Add the spaghetti and cook for 8-10 minutes.

3. Add the pistachio pesto in another pan. Add the cooked spaghetti and toss till well coated with the pesto. Add ½ cup pasta water and lightly toss.

4. Place the pan on medium heat. Add cherry tomatoes and crushed black peppercorns and gently toss again.

5. Twirl the spaghetti with a tong and place it on a serving plate. Garnish with parmesan cheese powder and basil sprig. Serve hot.

Murgh Pista

Ingredients

● 750 grams chicken (murgh), cut into 2 inch pieces on the bone

● 1 cup American Pistachios

● 1 medium onion, chopped

● 2 inch ginger, roughly chopped

● 2-3 green chillies

● 5-6 garlic cloves

● ½ small bunch of fresh coriander leaves

● ½ cup whisked yogurt

● ½ tsp turmeric powder

● Salt to taste

● 2 tbsps ghee

● 1-2 cloves

● 3-4 black peppercorns

● 3-4 green cardamoms

● 1 bay leaf

● 2 inch cinnamon stick

● Fresh cream for garnish

● Blanched, peeled and slivered American Pistachios

● Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

● Steamed rice to serve

Instructions

1. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a pan. Add American Pistachios and blanch for 3-5 minutes. Drain the pistachios and put them into cold water to stop the carry over cooking to avoid discoloration.

2. Peel the pistachios.

3. To make the masala paste, put the onion in a blender jar. Add ginger, green chillies, garlic, coriander leaves and the peeled pistachios. Add ½ cup water and blend to a fine paste.

4. Take the chicken in a large bowl. Add whisked yogurt, turmeric powder and salt and mix well.

5. Heat ghee in a kadai. Add cloves, black peppercorns, green cardamoms, bay leaf and cinnamon stick and sauté till fragrant.

6. Add the chicken and sauté on high heat for 3-4 minutes. Add the blended paste and salt and mix well.

7. Add ¾ cup water, mix, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes.

8. Transfer into a serving bowl. Garnish with fresh cream, blanched and slivered American Pistachios and coriander sprig. Serve hot with steamed rice.