Seven spoons of joy: A burmese-inspired dessert journey

Slow down and surrender to the subtle pleasures of dessert—that’s the essence of The Sweet Life, a new plated dessert menu at Burma Burma, Hitech City. Inspired by Burmese ingredients and culinary memories, the menu brings together seven carefully crafted desserts that play on nostalgia, texture, and modern technique.

Each dish blends familiarity with flair. The Milk Tea Cheesecake, infused with Burmese laphet ye (milk tea), pairs beautifully with a warm apple compote and a hint of cinnamon. Banana and Cashew Tres Leches transforms the classic into a richer, nuttier version layered with banana confit, cashew streusel, chocolate chantilly, and banana caramel ice cream.

There’s also Berry Burst, where coconut custard meets pineapple compote, topped with cinnamon gelato and a honeycomb-semolina crumble—creamy, tangy, and unexpectedly refreshing.

For those drawn to indulgence, the Silkroute Sundae is a standout. Saffron-pistachio gelato and apricot-saffron confit are hidden inside a shimmering gold chocolate shell—a nod to Burma’s ancient trade routes and festive opulence. The Celebration Cake is pure theatre: a seven-layer chocolate dessert served with a tart cherry sorbet and finished with a warm chocolate pour, tableside. On the fruitier end of the spectrum, the Flower Bouquet features tropical fruit salsa, crisp meringue, and coconut-ginger ice cream, while the Coconut and Pineapple Crème Brûlée offers a tropical take on the French classic with custard, pineapple compote, cinnamon gelato, and semolina cake crumble.

“Our new menu reimagines familiar desserts with Burmese influence,” says Head Chef Ansab Khan. “Each one is inspired by stories of fruit stalls, markets, and the seasonal abundance we grew up with.” In Burmese culture, fruits symbolise prosperity and celebration, often exchanged during festivals or shared among families and friends. Co-founder Ankit Gupta echoes the sentiment: “This menu was created with the belief that dessert can do more than satisfy a craving. It can comfort, surprise, and even transport. The Sweet Life is our way of inviting guests to pause and savour something joyful.”