Signature Cocktails recipes

India’s tropical climate and bold spices inspire many creative whisky cocktails, and few understand this balance better than Master Distiller Michael Dsouza. These recipes showcase the depth of Paul John whiskies while blending them with vibrant flavors—from warming spices to smoky tropical fruit.

Spiced Bold Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 oz homemade spice syrup

4–6 drops Angostura bitters

Preparation

Combine spice syrup, and bitters in a mixing glass.

Stir well until the ingredients are fully blended.

Serve over ice in a rocks glass.

Spice Syrup

Slowly simmer caramelised brown sugar with:

freshly crushed ginger

fragrant cardamom pods

star anise

cinnamon sticks

cloves

cracked black pepper

aromatic bay leaves

Strain and cool before using.

Nirvana “Somras”

Ingredients

60ml whisky

45 ml smoked pineapple juice

22.5 ml lime juice

2 slices ginger

Garnish: Garlic flower

Preparation