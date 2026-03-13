  1. Home
  2. Life Style
  3. Food
Life Style

Signature Cocktails recipes

  • Created On:  13 March 2026 12:15 PM IST
Signature Cocktails recipes
X

India’s tropical climate and bold spices inspire many creative whisky cocktails, and few understand this balance better than Master Distiller Michael Dsouza. These recipes showcase the depth of Paul John whiskies while blending them with vibrant flavors—from warming spices to smoky tropical fruit.

Spiced Bold Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 oz homemade spice syrup

4–6 drops Angostura bitters

Preparation

  • Combine spice syrup, and bitters in a mixing glass.
  • Stir well until the ingredients are fully blended.
  • Serve over ice in a rocks glass.

Spice Syrup

Slowly simmer caramelised brown sugar with:

  • freshly crushed ginger
  • fragrant cardamom pods
  • star anise
  • cinnamon sticks
  • cloves
  • cracked black pepper
  • aromatic bay leaves

Strain and cool before using.

  • Nirvana “Somras”

Ingredients

  • 60ml whisky
  • 45 ml smoked pineapple juice
  • 22.5 ml lime juice
  • 2 slices ginger

Garnish: Garlic flower

Preparation

  1. In a mixing jar, combine whiskey, smoked pineapple juice, lime juice, and ginger slices.
  2. Stir well to blend the flavors.
  3. Pour into a serving glass.
  4. Garnish delicately with a garlic flower.

Tags

Paul John whisky cocktailsSpiced whisky cocktail recipeSmoked pineapple whisky drinkMichael Dsouza whisky mixologyTropical whisky cocktail ingredients
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

FIH Women’s WC Qualifiers: WC berth secured, India now eye title triumph

FIH Women’s WC Qualifiers: WC berth secured, India now eye title triumph

National News

More
Share it
X