Signature Cocktails recipes
India’s tropical climate and bold spices inspire many creative whisky cocktails, and few understand this balance better than Master Distiller Michael Dsouza. These recipes showcase the depth of Paul John whiskies while blending them with vibrant flavors—from warming spices to smoky tropical fruit.
Spiced Bold Cocktail
Ingredients
1.5 oz homemade spice syrup
4–6 drops Angostura bitters
Preparation
- Combine spice syrup, and bitters in a mixing glass.
- Stir well until the ingredients are fully blended.
- Serve over ice in a rocks glass.
Spice Syrup
Slowly simmer caramelised brown sugar with:
- freshly crushed ginger
- fragrant cardamom pods
- star anise
- cinnamon sticks
- cloves
- cracked black pepper
- aromatic bay leaves
Strain and cool before using.
- Nirvana “Somras”
Ingredients
- 60ml whisky
- 45 ml smoked pineapple juice
- 22.5 ml lime juice
- 2 slices ginger
Garnish: Garlic flower
Preparation
- In a mixing jar, combine whiskey, smoked pineapple juice, lime juice, and ginger slices.
- Stir well to blend the flavors.
- Pour into a serving glass.
- Garnish delicately with a garlic flower.
