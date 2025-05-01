The Naturik Co. Revolutionizes Indian Breakfasts with High-Protein, Ready-to-Cool Meals

The Naturik Co., a leading healthy food startup, is changing the way Indians have breakfast. Co-founded by Isha and Sahil, the inspirational husband-wife duo, the brand has a vision to make Indian breakfasts healthier, more convenient, and tastier.

The brand has a deeper commitment to ensuring healthy, clean eating, convenience, and nutrition. The company aims to reform the Indian breakfast scene by bringing forth its range of ready-to-cook, protein-rich, and additive-free meal options.

What started as a personal vision to improve the meal schedules of families, the brand has grown into a nationwide movement to ensure that day-to-day nutrition is clean, simple, and nutritious.

A Commitment to Day-to-Day Health

Sahil, the Co-founder of The Naturik Co., says “Every morning, millions of Indian households depend on convenience, even if it comes at the cost of health.”

As a leading food veteran, he adds, “In a typical Indian household, most kitchen shelves are stocked with unhealthy ingredients, including palm oil, refined flour, and artificial preservatives. We wanted to come up with something unique and healthy.”

Through the innovative range of ready-to-cook, protein-rich, and healthy meal options, The Naturik Co. has redesigned a way to start the day with healthy ingredients, minimal compromise, and unique flavors.

A Product Range That Highlights Nutrition and Well-being

At the core of the brand’s product offering is its clean-label food items, featuring rich protein content, conventional Indian recipes, and gluten-free components. Some of the best-selling product ranges include:

1. Masala Millet Khichdi

This protein-rich, ready-to-cook comfort food is rich in carbs and other healthy nutrients. The brand’s healthy Masala Millet Khichdi is known to deliver three times the protein levels of a standard bowl of khichdi. At the same time, this recipe is also gluten-free and enriched with the goodness of fiber. The recipe combines ancient grains and traditional Indian spices to bring forth a satisfying, wholesome meal to your platter. No guilt at all!

2. Protein-rich Cheela Mixes

It is an innovative version of the conventional Indian cheela. The latest range of healthy cheela mix is made out of nutrient-rich ingredients, including ragi, moong dal, moringa, oats, and multigrain ingredients.

The recipe can be prepared within a matter of minutes. It is rich in plant-based protein and low in calories. Therefore, this recipe is perfect for health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts looking for a healthier breakfast alternative.

3. Millet Pancakes and Waffle Mixes

For individuals craving something sweet without experiencing the sugar rush, the Millet Pancakes and Waffle Mix by The Naturik Co. This delicious treat is available in Choco Hazelnut and Double Chocolate. They combine the goodness of ancient grains and natural cocoa to offer a balanced meal for both adults and kids.

4. Sprouts Meal Packs

The brand’s sprouted meal packs offer an abundance of nutrition from a delicious mix of moth beans, moong, lentils, and chana. This mixture delivers gut health benefits and all-day energy. These recipes can be delivered within a matter of minutes. You can enjoy this as a standalone meal or add it to bowls or salads.

Delivering a Clean Promise Without Any Additives

Consumers could be parents looking for quick, healthy breakfast options for their kids or fitness-conscious individuals. The Naturik Co. has something in store for everyone.

Every product range within the brand is prepared without any maida, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Ingredients within the healthy product range are sourced responsibly and tested for optimum quality. All the recipes here are designed to support energy, digestion, and satiety.

Isha, Co-founder at The Naturik Co., says, “Our principle is simple. With our brand, you do not have to choose between nutrition and convenience. Our products are made to ensure overall health and well-being.”

The brand’s products are:

Rich in plant-based protein

Ready-to-cook within 5 minutes

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Approved for kids

Diabetes-friendly and gluten-free

The Road Ahead

The brand has an expanding product line and a growing customer base. The Naturik Co. is destined to become a household name with respect to the clean dietary revolution across the country. Upcoming plans of the brand include new launches in the range of protein-rich snacks category, partnerships with health professionals, and nutritional blends for kids, to drive awareness around the concept of gut-friendly Indian meal options.

Available Across India

The Naturik Co. aims to expand its presence on leading e-commerce platforms like BigBasket, Flipkart, and Amazon. This initiative will make it simpler for health-conscious consumers across the country to get access to convenient, quality meals.

About the Brand

The Naturik Co. is a leading food startup in India focused on delivering healthy, protein-rich meal options that are free from artificial preservatives. Founded in 2023 by Isha and Sahil, the brand is a pioneering company leading the clean eating initiative with recipes designed for healthier breakfasts.