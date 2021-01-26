Tricolour recipes for Republic Day

Food is the most important repertoire for all the occasions, So, let us celebrate this Republic day by unfurling the tricolors in a unique way, and enjoy the essence of this occasion by trying these exclusive recipes.

Dr Mrinalini Kakkar, Expert at Momspresso shares five Tricolour recipes using the following Ingredients:

Carrot1 bowl (sliced), Spinach- 1 bowl (boiled), Capsicum- 1 bowl (sliced), Paneer- 10-15 thin slices, Onions- 1 bowl (sliced), Mint chutney- 2 tbsp, Mayonnaise- 2 tbsp, Salsa sauce- 2 tbsp, Beet root- 2 tbsp (grated), Carom seeds- 1 tbsp, Oil- for frying Salt, pepper and oregano- as taste, Wheat flour to make chapattis, Cucumber and tomato- 1 (each, thin round slices), Ketchup- 2 tbsp, Bread slices- as required, Fat or cream- as required, Semolina- as required, Macaroni- 3 cups (Boiled).

Method:

Tricolour wheat wraps:

Separately saute onions, capsicum and carrots in 1tbsp oil. Boil spinach. Drain off the excess of water.Make a big chapati using wheat dough.Make a cut in the chapati at radius position.Apply salsa sauce, mayonnaise and mint chutney.At the place where mayonnaise is applied, put paneer slices and onions, on salsa sauce, place carrots, on mint sauce, place capsicum and boiled spinach, respectively. Spread evenly. Sprinkle salt, pepper and oregano as per taste.Gently fold the chapati to form triangle.Bake it in sandwich maker or griller.Enjoy the healthy tricolor wrap.

Tricolour flower poori

Knead separate doughs using wheat flour, pinch of salt and 1/4 tbsp of carom seeds, and (a) grated beet root, (b) boiled or raw spinach, (c) plain, respectively. Take a portion of each colored dough to make flat chapattis, such as red, white and green, big, bigger and biggest, respectively. Place them in decreasing order. Press in the middle. Put four cuts. Gently place it for frying in hot oil. Fry at low to medium flame, to cook properly in between and turn up-side down to cook on both the sides. Enjoy nutrient-rich tricolor poori's with chutney, achar or aloo sabji.

Tricolour sandwich

Remove the edges of bread. Cut it into triangle. Apply mint chutney on one side, place cucumber slices, sprinkle salt and pepper as per taste. Place paneer slices over it. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Place thin slices of tomato. Sprinkle salt and pepper. On another triangle slice of bread, apply tomato ketchup and cover the sandwich with this. Enjoy the tricolour healthy sandwich with or without grilling.

Tricolour coin

In three separate bowls, take 2 tbsp of fat, 1 tbsp semolina, salt and pepper as per taste. Mix well. Add chopped carrots, cauliflower and capsicum, respectively. Mix well individually. Take a bread slice, cut a round out of it. Apply 1 tbsp of three mixtures at top, middle and bottom, respectively. Place on hot flat tawa and cook on both the sides properly. Enjoy hot healthy tricolour coin.

Tricolour macaroni

Boil 3 cups of macaroni. Drain off excess of water. In three separate pans, (a) saute carrots, add 2 tbsp salsa sauce, salt and pepper, (b) saute onions, add 2 tbsp mayonnaise, salt and pepper, (c) saute capsicum and spinach, add 2 tbsp mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Mix each well. Add already boiled 1 cup of macroni into each pan. Mix well. Enjoy tricolor Macroni.