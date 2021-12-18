Ugly Sweater Cake - Best Appreciated for Kids Christmas Parties

The Ugly Sweater Cake is adorable and also delicious. The Sweet white chocolate icing gets a bit of tang from the cream cheese present in this cake, which practically melts in your mouth.

Ingredients for the cake

• One and half cup of granulated sugar

• One cup of unsalted butter, it should be softened, divided, you will need more for greasing the baking pan

• Two large eggs, kept at room temperature

• Two and a half cups, maida flour, take extra for baking the pan

• Three tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa

• One and half tablespoons of baking powder

• One teaspoon of baking soda

• One teaspoon kosher salt

• One cup whole milk, kept at room temperature

• 3 tablespoons water, kept at room temperature

• 2 tablespoons red velvet bakery emulsion or red liquid food coloring

• One teaspoon white vinegar

For Frosting

• White chocolate baking bar, chopped

• One package cream cheese, softened

• One fourth, unsalted butter, softened

• One teaspoon vanilla extract

• Two cups unsifted powdered sugar

• Green food colouring gel

Additional ingredients

• Peppermint candies or other round candies

• Festive candy sprinkles

Step one

To prepare the cake: You must preheat the oven to 350°F, then grease a 13 by 9-inch baking pan with butter and also dust it with flour, then set it aside. Beat the sugar as well as butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until it is well combined, for about 2 minutes. Then you must beat eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition, about one minute total. Scrap down sides as well as bottom of bowl using the flexible spatula.

Step two

You must sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and also salt in a separate bowl. Stir together milk, water, red velvet bakery emulsion and also vinegar in a 2-cup measuring cup or a medium bowl. With stand mixer running on medium to low speed, then add flour mixture to the butter mixture alternately with milk mixture, beating until just combined, for about one minute. Then transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted into center of the cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let the cake cool in a pan for about 10 minutes. Run an offset spatula around edges of pan and then remove cake. Transfer cake to a wire rack and then let it cool completely, for about an hour.

Step 3

How to prepare Frost?

You must fill a medium saucepan with water to a depth of about one inch, then bring it boil over medium to high. Then reduce heat to low to maintain a gentle simmer. Place white chocolate in a medium size heatproof bowl, (the bowl must be enough to sit inside rim of saucepan but not touch the water below, and place the bowl over simmering water. While cooking, stir often and ensure white chocolate is melted and only a few small lumps remain, about 3 minutes. Remove the bowl from saucepan. Stir white chocolate constantly until fully melted. Let it cool slightly, leave it for about 5 minutes.

Step 4

Beat the cooled melted white chocolate, cream cheese, butter as well as vanilla in a large bowl with a stand mixer which is fitted with a paddle attachment on low speed until it becomes smooth, for about one minute. Reduce the mixer speed to low and gradually beat in a powdered sugar until it is combined for about 3 minutes. Measure 1/3 cup frosting into a small bowl, stir in green food colouring until shade of green. Spoon green dyed frosting into a piping bag with a star tip. You must reserve leftover undyed frosting in large bowl.

Step 5

You must place the cake on a platter, then spread cake top as well sides with an even, smooth layer of undyed white frosting. Arrange cake lengthwise in front of you. Pipe green-dyed frosting into large V on the top third of cake with each top corner of the V meeting one top corner of the cake. Pipe a vertical line running lengthwise down the center of the cake starting at the bottom tip of the V. pipe 2 horizontal lines running crosswise across the cake, one line about halfway down and one line about the three quarters of the way down the length of the cake. Arrange the peppermint candies along the lengthwise, vertical line so that you can make buttons. You can fill the different sections of the cake "Sweater" with assorted sprinkles.