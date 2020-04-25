Weekend Meals: Baby Corn And Capsicum Rice For Your Lunch

Wow… It's weekend time!!! After the yummy brunch one thinks of having something light in the afternoon. Thus, the simple yet tasty rice recipes come to your rescue, isn't it???

Biryani will make it heavy…

Jeera rice is common…

Curd rice is boring…

Then what to do???

Well, worry not! We Hans India have come up with a healthy yet tasty rice recipe for all our readers… It is 'Baby Corn And Capsicum Rice'… The name itself is making you go mouthwatering, right! The wholesome combination of rice and vegetables turn it healthy as well.

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe and make it in minutes adding joyous moments to your lunch table!!!

Ingredients Needed

• 3/4 cup chopped baby corn

• 1/2 cup chopped capsicum (red, yellow and green)

• 2 cups cooked long-grained rice (basmati) or leftover rice (chawal)

• 1 tbsp oil

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

• 1 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)

• 4 tbsp tomato ketchup

• 1 tbsp tomato puree

• 1/2 tsp chilli powder

• a pinch of sugar

• salt and freshly ground black pepper (kalimirch) to taste

Process

• Take hold of a pan and heat oil in it. Add chopped onions and garlic and saute for a few seconds.

• Next goes the baby corn pieces and all coloured capsicum pieces. Let them cook for a while until they turn soft. Next add the tomato ketchup, tomato puree, chilli powder and sugar. Mix well and cook for about 2 minutes on a medium flame.

• Now add rice, salt and pepper and mix the rice well… That's it! Garnish with coriander and your flavoured rice is ready to serve!!!

The process is dead-easy and this 'Baby Corn and Capsicum Rice' can be made in minutes with all the available ingredients at home!!!

So guys, make your weekend special with this rice recipe and enjoy the lunch with your family!!!