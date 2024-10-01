Why is it important to pay attention to the ingredients on packaged food? Expert explains

The processed food industry in India has seen significant growth over the past few decades due to various factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income. Urbanization has increased significantly, with over 34% of the population living in urban areas as of 2020, compared to around 28% in 2001. With busier lifestyles and a growing middle class, there is a higher demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products. In today’s fast paced world where both men and women head out for work, there is hardly enough time to prepare all meals at home. Further, the rising disposable incomes have led to higher spending on processed and packaged foods.

While we go out shopping at a supermarket, there is so much on the shelves that we often get confused what to buy and what to leave. The attractive packaging, health claims and the discounts / offers often lure us in purchasing unhealthy ultra processed foods. These so-called convenient and ready-to-eat foods are loaded with fats, salt, sugar and other additives. Over consumption of such food over a continued period of time can increase the risk of chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension, cardiac disorders, cancer and diabetes.

What do you look out for while purchasing packaged food? Is it the MRP, logos, health claims, discounts, manufacturing date/ use by date or anything else?

In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), lays down science-based standards for food and regulates their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption. However, it is very important that consumers learn how to interpret food labels of a packaged food in order to understand what they are eating. Eating right is not just about making your calories count but also acquiring the essential nutrients in optimal amounts for good health.

We get information about what lies in the processed food only by reading the food label. The ingredients list displays all the ingredients in order of their quantity i.e from highest to the lowest amount of their presence in the food.

Paying attention to the ingredients on packaged food is crucial for several reasons:

Avoiding Highly Processed Foods: Highly processed foods often contain numerous additives and less nutritious ingredients. Reviewing the ingredient list can help spot ultra-processed foods, which often contain a lengthy list of unfamiliar ingredients compared to shorter lists of whole foods. Ideally, ingredients should be recognizable and similar to what you'd use in home cooking.

Identifying Allergens: Some people are allergic to peanuts, dairy, soy, wheat gluten etc. Reading the ingredients is vital for them to avoid potentially life-threatening reactions.

Understanding Additives and Preservatives: Many packaged foods contain additives like artificial flavours, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, artificial colours, sodium benzoate, sodium nitrate, humectants, anticaking agents, MSG etc. that may have health implications. Being aware of these can help consumers make healthier choices.

Monitoring Sodium Levels: High sodium intake is linked to hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. Look out for ingredients like salt (Sodium Chloride), MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) and baking soda (sodium bicarbonate). These contain high amounts of sodium. So, look for products with low or no sodium alternatives.

Avoiding Trans Fats: Trans fats are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. Look for partially hydrogenated oil in the ingredient list and avoid such foods.

Assessing Nutritional Quality: Ingredients can give insight into the overall nutritional quality of the food, such as the presence of whole grains / millets vs. refined grains.

Be mindful. Learn to decode food labels and select healthier options among processed foods.

(This article is authored by Dr. Meghana Pasi, Head, MyThali, Arogya World)